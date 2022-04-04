Alberto Gamero explodes on the bench while Millonarios was beaten

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Alberto Gamero, Millionaires technician.
John Paul Wheel. TIME
Alberto Gamero, Millionaires coach.
Image captured from the coach, during the match in Cali.
Millionaires lost against America this Sunday on date 14 of the League, 3-2, in a game in which he was thrashed and managed to close the gap.
During the match, while Millonarios did not respond and was overtaken by América, the coach Alberto Gamero was captured by the Win Sports TV broadcast while he launched a furious cry of annoyance, from the bench.
Gamero does not usually explode, but his annoyance was evident, because his team made repeated defensive mistakes.
April 03, 2022, 10:18 PM
