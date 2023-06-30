Defense and Justice defeated Colombian 3-1 this Thursday millionaires in a match valid for the sixth and last day of Group F of the South American Cupwhich left ‘Halcón’ as the leader of the zone and his rival eliminated from the tournament when he finished third.

A hat-trick by Nicolás ‘Uvita’ Fernández allowed the ‘Halcón’ to score an important victory against the recent Colombian champion, who scored his only goal through Daniel Catano.

(Video: James Rodríguez unleashed this madness in the Ibagué shopping center) (Shakira confesses: she talks about her new success and if she was “inspired” by Gerard Piqué)

Gamer is not happy

Defense and Justice dominated the match from the start of the match, on a special night at the Norberto stadium Titus Tomaghello from the Buenos Aires town of Florencio Varela, because it was the farewell match for goalkeeper Ezequiel Unsain, who will continue his career at the Mexican side Necaxa.

Alberto Gamero, DT de Millonarios, broke out and talked about what the elimination of the Bogota club means.

The approach was not good, we lacked. We had two games to make a point and we didn’t. It hurts us because we were excited about the Cup, to fight for it, but directly today it was not the clearest game we played, it was not good, ”he said.

And he added: “In 10 minutes they scored two goals for us and then he knew how to manage it, we tried everywhere, we didn’t succeed and unfortunately we left sad.”

Gamero, felt by the defeat and the elimination, recounted what will be the football of the team.

“Thinking about the League again, I hope it doesn’t hit us hard, but I do see that we’re pretty hit. I’m really hit because we were very excited, too much, but we didn’t get the result. Now think about what’s to come, in the League “Look at players who end their contract, some who have to renew, let’s look. This takes me, not by surprise, but it did impact me because we had the illusion, “he said.

(Shakira, disappointed: they reveal the “accomplice” of Clara Chía in the Pique environment)