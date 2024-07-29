Millonarios played one of its worst games of the Alberto Gamero era. The defeat against Alianza in Valledupar (2-1) is a warning sign for a team that has not been able to find a good performance so far this semester.

In the first match, Millos tied against Medellín with a late goal from Santiago Giordana, but playing poorly. They also did not perform well in the 1-0 win against Atlético Bucaramanga. And against Nacional they lost 1-2, in a match in which they played more than 70 minutes with one less player, after the expulsion of goalkeeper Iván Arboleda.

Millonarios coach Alberto Gamero analyzed Sunday’s defeat in Valledupar and said he believes there is room for improvement, comparing the start of this campaign with previous ones.

Gamero was asked if what happened in Valledupar was a result of playing every three days. “One of the big mistakes we made was giving them the ball, we tried to manage it and when they had it they were more direct, they were fast on the wings. This is not like we played three, four days ago, we tried to control the game, to have better possession,” answered.

Alliance vs. Millonarios Photo:@MillosFCOficial Share

The coach explained where Millonarios failed in Alianza’s two goals. “We conceded two naive goals. The first, Vargas didn’t even look at the ball, he uncontrolled Mosquera and it fell to Rentería, and in the second, I had four players on the line and we made the bold mistake of the penalty,” he said.

Gamero responded to the concern that Millonarios, despite having the ball for a long time, does not create opportunities. “We had more possession, but we did not use it well, that is the reality. We had it in a sector of the field where we did not cause damage. We are trying to make the team play better, not lose so many balls. The first goal is a loss of the ball by us. Alianza may have gotten to us, but Novoa did not save a goal, they did not do it, their balls went out. We did not have that forcefulness. This is the game in which we have had the fewest clear opportunities,” he said.

Gamero’s opinion on Millonarios’ poor start

Gamero said he is not worried about the team’s poor start, “I don’t live with worries, I live with the desire to work. The players know that we made mistakes and that there are things to work on, I know what I need to improve. As time goes by I feel stronger and more comfortable with them, because I’m getting to know them better. Today I have a clearer idea than the first two years, and I have more desire to continue here. It has happened to us in many tournaments and we have always been in the running. “Sometimes we start badly and we recover. I know we have a good team and we can play better,” he concluded.

