The Millonarios coach, Alberto Gamero had to assemble his team to face Deportivo Pasto with several casualties, due to the calls of players to various teams and some injuries that took away important pieces.

Álvaro Montero and Juan Pablo Vargas are with the senior teams of Colombia and Costa Rica, respectively. Óscar Cortés was called up to the Colombian Under-20 team that will face Wales this Thursday.

The list of players who are not available due to injury is made up of Leonardo Castro, Luis Carlos Ruiz, Ómar Bertel, Stiven Vega and Jáder Valencia.

However, Gamero surprised by leaving out Andrés Llinás and Larry Vásquez, who are part of the base roster, as well as Elvis Perlaza, who is of his complete confidence.

Despite the casualties, Gamero managed the game well and Millonarios, despite not having one of their best games, beat Pasto 2-0 to climb to fifth place in the table.

Alberto Gamero’s vision after defeating Pasto

At a press conference. Gamero explained the rotation that he did before facing Santa Fe, in the 311th edition of the Bogotá classic, counting only league games.

“There are no players touched. There are some with more minutes, like Perlaza in Libertadores. I opted because I wanted fresher players in some positions and (Israel) Alba was fresher,” explained the coach.

“In Larry’s case, he started with discomfort and has recovered. We don’t want him to relapse. He’s one of the players who normally wears out the most. Sometimes he only plays in the middle. I think that he replaces him, it will be a opportunity, like Pereira. He did well, just like Alba”, added Gamero.

The coach highlighted the patience of Millonarios to beat a complicated team like Pasto. “They returned the ball to the central defenders, they played almost in the middle of the field. Pasto was withdrawn, the block was low and looking for transitions. It was to secure the ball, give it circulation and wait for spaces. We didn’t despair, especially in the first half. I told you so At halftime, let’s not look for balls, continue with the idea that you have to have the ball,” he said.Gamero acknowledged his concern about a new injury, that of Óscar Vanegas, who, according to the initial medical report, has a sprained knee.

Millonarios FC informs Óscar Vanegas suffered a trauma to his left knee. Preliminary diagnosis sprain of the medial collateral ligament. Pending confirmation with resonance. He is immobilized and therapeutic management is started. pic.twitter.com/unW7pgQtXg – Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) March 23, 2023

“The thing about Vanegas is that I’m close, I see that he grabs his knee. I saw him with a hole on the inside, he surprised me. I’m nervous about these issues, I think about the player. Being there is their dream,” said.

