Falcao García is a trend in Millionaires. The blue team dreams of a possible signing of Tigre, and although the possibility is remote, it is not impossible for the leadership, taking into account the love that the attacker has for the blue team.

On more than one occasion, Falcao has celebrated with the blue shirt and a few months ago, at a concentration of the Colombian National Team, the ‘Tiger’ posed with a Millonarios goalkeeper jumpsuit next to the head of Alberto Gamero’s team, Álvaro Montero , with whom they shared a call.

The new version exploded this Wednesday due to a comment on social networks from Tigre’s wife, Loreli Tarón.

It happened on the Instagram network, after Lorelei posted a photo of her daughters, with the phrase “What are they talking about?

A Millonarios fan responded that they were talking about Falcao’s arrival at Millonarios. What no one counted on was Tarón’s response.

“They are happy because Falcao is going to Millos”, was the fan’s comment. Loreli responded with laughter, like this: “hahaha, yes”, along with an emoji with hearts.

Gamero wants to have Falcao

Millionaires traveled to the United States this Thursday where they will have a friendly match against Atlético Nacional, just their last rival and who was beaten by the star.

Before the trip, players and coaching staff referred to the possibility of Falcao reaching the capital’s team.

Alberto Gamero was one of those who reacted to the information: “Hopefully… One of those players who does not want to have it. I have not had exact knowledge of that, but Falca has always been one of those people who liked Millionaires and it would be an honor to have him,” he said.

For his part, mackalister silva He stated: “I would lend him the tape, I would give it to him, I’ll play it myself, it would be very important for our group.”

In turn, the defender Andres Llinas He also referred to the possibility of Falcao being his teammate.

“Here we would all be the happiest and proudest to have a teammate like Falcao. I hope it happens,” said the defender.

The intention seems difficult, but there is a little window and all because of the idea that he has had for a while Gustavo Serpatop shareholder of Millionaires, to bring in Falcao.

Serpa said that he constantly travels to Madrid, and with his visit this July he intends to sit down and talk specifically with Falcao.

“I have traveled frequently to Madrid. I am going to try to meet with Falcao in July, when I return there. From our point of view, it is feasible,” Serpa told Caracol Radio’s El VBar a few days ago.

