This Thursday the first chapter of the Colombian Super League, Junior de Barranquilla was imposed by the minimum difference against Millionaires at the Metropolitan stadium and clinches the first title of the season.

The Bogotá team did not find ideas on the field of play and despite not suffering, they suffered a defeat due to a controversial penalty awarded by the referee. Diego Alejandro Ruiz and that the goal – the only one of the night – was converted by the scorer Carlos Bacca.

However, one episode did not go unnoticed in the match and involved the coach of Millionaires, Alberto Gamero, and the young promise Yúber Quiñones.

The 21-year-old winger entered the field of play in the 70th minute and in less than four minutes he committed a foul on Walmer Pacheco within the area that the judge sanctioned.

Quinones He was very marked by the error and could not clear his head after the episode in which Millonarios lost. However, a decision Gamero He killed the young player.

You never wish a player to feel insufficient and frustrated, a lot of Yuber strength. It is evident that the best thing for the player is a new breath where the player has more minutes. pic.twitter.com/aTWMZwzABV — AlejandroⓂ️ (@AlejoGuti2004) January 19, 2024

About Quiñones, this happens in football, this is a final and in a final the first thing is Millonarios

Coach Samario, at minute 84, just 14 minutes after sending him onto the field, decided to take out Yúber, who, surprised by the change, left the field of play in tears and had to be consoled by the captain. David Mackalister Silva on the bench.

After the game, Gamero was consulted about the criticized change that would have left the winger very exposed, who touched the ball five times, lost control of the ball once and completed only three of the four passes he attempted. Far from repenting, The strategist launched a forceful phrase.

“What happened with Quiñones, this happens in football, this is a final and in a final the first thing is Millonarios. When he entered, they were attacking us, a lot of Junior entered on that side and when they annul the penalty I see that it was better to defend ourselves than attack from there. This result was better than having another goal scored against us and in Bogotá we have to double it. I saw that a side could come in, especially because Banguero had yellow. When Bertel came in, at least, we closed that side,” said the strategist. at a press conference.

” “” 🗣️ Alberto Gamero's message to Yuber Quiñones after the substitution in the Super League final pic.twitter.com/HBox1EYjfA — Azul Total Ⓜ️ (@Azul_Total) January 19, 2024

On the other hand, he spoke of the defeat against Junior from Barranquilla: “The first half we competed very well, we played hand-to-hand as a visitor and we had the audacity to attack them as well. In the second half, Junior advanced lines and we lost the ball very easily. In the first half we managed the ball well and looked for players to gain possession, in the second we gave the ball away and we didn't have that spark from the first half.”

And he added: “The team took refuge because Junior subjected us to that. There was one of their players internalizing and that player handled the ball for us. I didn't like the structural part there. When we played 4-4-2 it seems to me that we had a little arrival and spark, Junior took refuge a little, but we did not find spaces to tie. Today we managed almost three different structures and on Wednesday I hope we can reverse the score.”

