Millionaires held a press conference this Monday with coach Alberto Gamero and the president Enrique Camacho, in Bogotá. Samario spoke about the team's project and the signings that could land.

Gamer explained that the template to face the Copa Libertadores, Colombian Super League and League It is not 100 percent complete and is waiting for new players.

Photo: Luis Eduardo Noriega. Efe

In the midst of media attentionAlberto Gamero dropped the 'bomb' of the capital's night and talked about the subject Radamel Falcao GarcíaFor the coach, hopes of seeing 'Tigre' dressed in blue are not lost.

“Falcao garcia has sounded The doctor Serpa It seems to me that you have a good relationship with him and I hope that one day the opportunity will be given,” said Samario.

On the other hand, he explained why more reinforcements have not arrived for the 'ambassador' team and spoke about the extreme issue, a position in which Millionaires wants to strengthen itself for the start of the season.

The businessman says he does not bring it to Colombia

“Precisely, when the president approached me, he was telling me about something, that something very good had been discussed, I spoke with him, the president has spoken with him, Dr. Serpa spoke with him, but the businessman says that does not bring it to Colombia,” highlighted Alberto Gamero.

After the DT's words, it was the president's turn Camacho, who explained that the market is not closed for them and stated that the transfer issue is moving.

“Obviously, we have the possibilities open to continue looking. “Hiring a player at any time is not as simple as one believes in the sense that either the players are not available, or the teams are not available, or the leagues have not started or have not finished,” said the leader. at a press conference.

Medellín defeats Millonarios 2-0 in a game valid for the fourth date of the final home runs of the BetPlay Colombian soccer league, today, November 30 at the Itagui stadium. See also Dani Alves breaks his silence and causes outrage by pointing to a rape whistleblower Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /ETCE

Why doesn't Falcao come to Millonarios?

It seems that the illusion that I had to see Falcao dressed in blue were completely buried a few weeks ago with some statements that surprised Millonarios fans. He 'Tiger' of Santa Marta He explained why it is difficult to play for the club he loves.

When asked by journalist Jaime Dinas about the possibility of retiring in Colombia, the gunner of the Vallecano Ray confirmed to Telepacific that his future is far from Bogotá and the options to play in Colombia are increasingly scarce.

“What about Colombia, what about Millionaires It was talked about at the time, but the conditions were not met,” the top scorer in the history of the Colombian National Team began by saying.

Millionaires and Radamel Falcao García Photo: Mauricio Moreno. EL TIEMPO and Colombian Football Federation

In addition, he reflected on the situation in the country and explained that the kidnapping of his father Luis Diaz makes him move away from Colombian Professional Soccer. “You have to see the situation in the country as it is at the moment, a bit complex.”

And he added: “Always seeing what happened to Luis (Diaz) These are negative things that make you think and perhaps stop yourself.”

The 'Tiger' of the Colombia election, He maintained that the kidnapping and release of 'Mane' Díaz made him reflect on the country's security: “This (the kidnapping) is something that I had never seen before. Not only because I am a soccer player, but because they are things that should not be pass. The insecurity has been noticeable in Colombia. Having a close companion and experiencing that situation is very cruel.”

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

