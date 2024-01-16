Next Thursday, January 18, Millionaires and Junior will begin to play in the Super League, the cup played by the winners of the two tournaments of the 2023 season. The two teams are preparing for the first match that will be played in Barranquilla, and define the starting eleven. In the last hours, The Bogotá team confirmed new casualties.



(You can read: Alberto Gamero and the request he made to the followers of Millonarios)

The Super League is the beginning of the first tournament of the year, which will begin on Friday, January 19.

While the first leg of the Super League will be in two days at the Metropolitan stadium in the Atlantic capital, the second leg – which will define the new champion – will be next Wednesday, January 24, at the Nemesio Camacho stadium in Campín in Bogotá.

(We recommend: Lionel Messi: this was the controversial vote for 'The Best' award that he won)

What losses will Millonarios have?

Millonarios, under the gaze of strategist Alberto Gamero, prepares the duel in Barranquilla. The Samario coach hopes to see two of his hires on the field: Santiago Giordana and Delvin Alfonzo.

However, Gamero will not be able to count on Daniel Cataño and Juan Carlos Pereira in Barranquilla. Furthermore, according to journalist Cristian Pinzón, Samuel Asprilla's injury has been confirmed.

Ⓜ️ Daniel Cataño and Juan Carlos Pereira would not be available in Millonarios for Thursday's Super League match against Junior. Samuel Asprilla injured his cruciate and will be out for the semester; Sander Navarro is already training with the group. pic.twitter.com/5c5DXPxQPx — Cristian Pinzón (@Crispinllos) January 16, 2024

It should be remembered that the 'Ambassador' team will also not be able to count on Daniel Ruiz, who will be with the Colombian National Team competing in the pre-Olympic.

Fernando Umaña Mejía

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO