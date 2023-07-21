Millonarios remains focused on the League and this Saturday will host Deportivo Pereira in Bogotábefore traveling to Chicago (USA), where on July 26 they will play an international friendly match against Crystal Palace, from England.

With the peace of mind of having already secured international participation for 2024, the Colombian champion focuses on giving continuity to the roster that got the 16th star. And the fans hope that for this, Alberto Gamero will continue to lead the team.

El samario assumed the technical direction in December 2019, replacing Jorge Luis Pinto, and initially signed for two years, until the end of 2021. Then, in October of that year, the extension of the relationship was announced until December of this year. Although both parties are very interested in continuing, and even more so with the league title in the club’s trophy cabinet, Gamero has not yet renewed his contract. Because?

Alberto Gamero talks about his renewal

The samario coach explained the situation this Friday, at the press conference before the game against Deportivo Pereira in El Campín (8 pm, with signal from Win Sports +).

“I do not have despair. I am happy, I am calm. When one feels comfortable in a part there is no despair,” said the DT.



“I hope the fans understand that the board of directors is harassing me, the board of directors is rushing me. They want to, I want to. But there is no despair. We have had very good communication, good dialogues. I am happy and I hope that this semester, in addition to happiness, can be calm,” she added.

Gamero also referred to the situation of Daniel Ruiz, who is on loan to Santos from Brazil for a year, but in which the coach of that club, Paulo Turra, would have announced that he no longer has the Colombian player.

When that version became known, there was talk of a possible return of Ruiz. Gamero believes that for now there is no possibility of doing so.

“The Daniel Ruiz thing is quiet because he has a contract with Santos, even if he doesn’t play. I haven’t had any communication with Daniel on the subject. The last time I spoke to him was 20, 25 days ago,” he said.

SPORTS

