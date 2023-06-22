Still affected by his health problems, Alberto Gamero, the Millonarios coach, appeared at the press conference after drawing against Nacional in the first leg of the 2023-I League final.

Now, Gamero prepares the game back, at home and with his public, to try to finally get the local title that he lacks with Millionaires.

These were some of Gamero’s phrases at the press conference:

Did you play not to lose? “I don’t agree with the mentality of not wanting to lose. We always had the mentality of playing a good game, looking for the game and putting it in a zone where Nacional is not strong, which is zone 2 and zone 1 of them. They had two players for middle distance, Dorlan and Jarlan, we controlled it well. It was a back and forth game, more so in the second half, looking for the result. We had it, Nacional also had it and the final is open”.

The headdresses. “Consecutive games are coming and it is normal. I spoke with them, the changes were due to cramps, the case of Vega and Cataño, they themselves ask for the changes. I told them, we have another game, that they are not going to make a greater effort and miss the game on Saturday. They know that those who are there want to enter and fortunately they entered well.

What I was looking for with the changes. “Handling the ball more inside, Larry, Pereira and Giraldo have good possession when he was there, we tried to control the middle distance of Jarlan, Dorlan and Sebastián Gómez, they were going to look for that because they were not clear. Silva scored, attacked and when Larry entered and Cataño entered, the team felt more solid, we didn’t have any escapes”.

Did he deserve to win? “This is not deserved, we face a great rival, who also proposed. The fact of playing well does not mean that we have surpassed Nacional. They at times took the ball from us and we from them. We had the clearest options, but the game was even. The big teams always propose and I think Nacional is going to do it in Bogotá”.

The pressure of the fans. “We had the pressure since we left Bogotá, from the hotel to the airport it was impressive, here too. You always want to play at home because you know the field, because of the weather, because of everything. That doesn’t mean we have an advantage. We have not won anything, neither Nacional nor us. We have to correct little things, improve little things and look for our match”.

What you have to correct. “There are things that one always corrects, there were two or three neglects where Nacional came to us, also some transitions from defense to attack that we did not culminate well. Also things in the collection of corner kicks ”.



Are Montero and Cortés back? “They arrived at 4:5 in the afternoon in Bogotá, let’s see how they got there. There are three days left for the other game, fortunately we have two more players”.

Did Nacional surprise you without ‘9’? “I’m not surprised. The technicians work during the week and the teacher Autuori had to have seen something to put the two midfielders. That same game was played for us by Hernán Darío Herrera in Bogotá, he played without ‘9’. The only surprise was that, Professor Herrera already did it for us, not Autuori. The only thing that came to my mind was the middle distance. There we had to try to change things. The team was smart, Jarlan and Dorlan opened up and made us stretch the two central defenders. We corrected that quickly, we told Vega not to run towards the ball, to stay in the center”.

Are you going to practice penalties? “Today the game was 0-0, but we both arrived, we were offensive teams. We attacked with what we brought, an offensive team. I told them in the talk, today we are the second team with the most goals, I am not going to change from one moment to moment. There are players who have a lot of confidence in that. I see the team as very humble, knowing that we are going to face a very tough team like Nacional. We are going to do everything”.

