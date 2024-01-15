You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Alberto Gamero and Cúcuta vs. Millionaires
Archive EL TIEMPO and Dimayor
The club is preparing to face the first leg of the Super League against Junior.
Millonarios is preparing to face the start of the 2024 season, in which the first big challenge will be the Super League against Junior.
The technician Alberto Gamero He does not have the entire squad at his disposal and spoke about what could happen in the new season.
Words from the DT
During the presentation of the team's new sponsor, Terrawind, Gamero announced details of the players who will not be able to be there for the Super League duels, at least for the first game in Barranquilla.
In total, Gamero mentioned four casualties, in which he stands out Daniel Catanowho suffered a relapse of the injury he suffered last season and will not be able to recover for this game.
Likewise, he reported that Samuel Asprilla He had a cruciate ligament injury and is another of the big casualties.
The others who are in the medical department are Abadía and Juan Carlos Pereira.
Likewise, he took advantage of the moment to ask the club's fans to support them at all times.
“I ask the fan one thing, believe in what we have, BELIEVE, why don't you believe in what we have?” he concluded.
And 9,500 tickets have been sold. pic.twitter.com/h1l9uaAdkt
— Millionaires Of Colombia (@MillosDColombia) January 16, 2024
