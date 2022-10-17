The controversy in the match between Millonarios and Patriotas focused on refereeing decisions. The center-back Diego Ruiz backed down in his determinations, regarding two penalties that generated questions.

The Millonarios coach, Alberto Gamero, and the referent, David Mackalister Silva, referred to this at the end of the commitment.

‘We didn’t win because of the options we didn’t put in’

Daniel Ruiz and Alberto Gamero

Gamero said: “I saw the linesmen’s faces and they didn’t look so sure of what they were doing. Today we realize that we do not know who whistles, if the VAR or the referees. It’s for football, it’s hard. He doesn’t even know who to believe. You can make a mistake, but if you make a mistake with a screen… well”.

“Don’t take this as an excuse that he didn’t win because of the VAR. We didn’t win because of the options we didn’t put in. I’m calm and we realized that they had their line of five. We look where we find the spaces, in the middle, beyond the central ones. With a goal we could open the goal, we leave stronger, because the team did everything to win” he added.

“We do not fix this by going to claim. Daniel Ruiz has three yellow cards for complaints, that will not change anything. I have more than 10 years without being expelled. Macallister goes and talks to them, but in Colombia there are referees who get upset because they go and ask him. I told Daniel to be careful with a yellow one. Today he limped out, nothing happens, ”he added.

“I ask him to take the ball until 6 p.m. for that, in case they hit him. Today there was a tramp and they didn’t see it. I ask you not to do that. Today we are discussing or alleging a time that could give more. I don’t like to claim, the player, the referee gets uncomfortable and already plays with that “, complement.

In the same question, Silva took the opportunity to present his point of view, given the need or not to go to claim.

“I ask from my perspective, what do I get out of going to press the judge if the one who decides is the VAR? I would have to go to the booth to squeeze the VAR. Speaking a little about the comments, one day they said that he had fought with Daniel in Rionegro. Do you know what I was saying to him? ‘calm down dwarf, calm down, there is VAR’ if we as players want football to improve, why do I argue and spend 15 seconds on something that someone sitting on the screen decides, ”he said.

“The less we argue with him, the more we respect him. We await a decision and do not interrupt. To call malice, what malice is going to confront the referee. The one who decides is the one in the cabin. If we avoid messing with the judge, we give him more rhythm. I have been fighting for the rhythm of the game, they have laughed at that. If we ask for it, we must set an example,” he added.

“As for the rumours, it’s the beauty of Millonarios, what wakes them up. They are important to the extent of the relevance given to them. Today the importance in the Millonarios dressing room is to qualify,” he concluded.

FOOTBALL

More sports news