Alberto Gamero assures, after the defeat of Millonarios against Medellín, 1-2, that they are still strong, that the team is strong, and they stick to the game they have left on Sunday against Alianza Petrolera to qualify.

Gamero’s reasons

In the press conference after the game, Gamero was downcast, although he denies it. He noticed it off, without the spark of his conferences, and it is not for less, the classification is now at risk.

In any case, Gamero believes that the team will react in that final match, and that they will qualify to straighten the way.

Analysis: “When a team plays with two ‘9’ like DIM, the best strategy is to control them, that the two central defenders score well, and that they don’t give them chances. Today they had the goal and another one. They moved well. One scored the goal and the other was the pass. That’s where we sinned. We were ambitious, we went for 2-1 and they caught us off guard. I tell the fans that we have one game left to qualify”.

Sort out: “At no time do they expect me to win this game, I say that there is one game left with the possibility of qualifying. We have the possibilities. Give us that possibility (to the press). If after Sunday they think that we have no arguments, then we will look” .

Can’t get over it? “Today I think we were not inferior to a good rival. They were more forceful. Not everything is bad. We have 8 dates without winning and with options, it means that we had done something good and lost our way. It is not to fall into that uncertainty of those games. I’m very strong. In Colombia I’ve never thought I was the best coach, today I’m not the worst either. This group deserves good things. We depend on us. God willing everything turns around and the ball goes in and we make fewer mistakes. This group He has to get stronger to go for the classification”.

Ruiz and Gomez: “They try, they want, sometimes things work out for them, they are young, they cannot lower their morale, their temperament, or diminish the joy of playing, We support them. I saw a Ruiz with more desire. But I repeat, we have to clothe them and take them and give them support. It’s not leaving the weight to them”.

