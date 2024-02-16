Águilas Doradas is one of the few teams with which Millonarios has a negative history in the League. This Friday they defeated them again, 0-1 in El Campín, and reached eight wins against six of the blues and 12 draws.

Despite the defeat in Bogotá, the blue coach, Alberto Gamero, tried to give some peace of mind because of what his team showed in the midst of many casualties.

“I really liked the team. The fact that they lost does not mean that the team played badly. The team did very good things during the 95, 100 minutes of the game. We lacked the goal, especially in the first half. But with this structure we create scoring options, with the other structure as well. With this structure we have won, this time we lost,” Gamero explained at a press conference.

“I saw that the team felt comfortable, they felt good. We lost a game in which the team did everything to win it, or at least not to lose it. I think Águilas arrived twice and scored a goal. Football is scoring a goal more than the rival and they did it. That's why they won the game,” added the coach.

Gamero referred to what happened with Ómar Bertel, who suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon. “It is something painful. He has a family, when one falls in a family, there is pain. Today we have double pain, that of defeat, but the greatest is that of Bertel. We can overcome a defeat, but the safest thing is that we are going to lose Bertel this year,” he explained.

The Millonarios coach referred to his team's streak of injuries. “And against Patriotas we will surely have some players, the case of Leo, Larry. Today it was about not risking them. Silva is making the field, we will surely have him. Banguero and Pereira have a couple of weeks left. Players are returning, we are not going to put the fear of injuries into our heads. This is a contact sport. They tell me about Bertel that it was alone, I didn't want to see her. Juan Pablo ended up with some discomfort, let's see how he is, the doctor is going to check him out. We enter into this uncertainty but we are going to put our chests to this. “These are things that happen and we have to accept them,” he said.

One of the concerns is the case of Daniel Cataño, who has not been able to play a minute this semester. “Cataño did a job and felt good. They have taken him to other specialists and they are still seeing what can be solved. These days he has trained with little pain, I saw him looking better,” said Gamero.

Juan Pablo Vargas, sad for the defeat

For his part, Costa Rican defender Juan Pablo Vargas said: “It is very difficult to speak in a moment of defeat. I, at leastI came out of the game very hurt, because we did everything at least not to lose. Obviously, with mistakes, with successes, but it hurts to lose this match. “Football is not about meritocracy, but today (Friday) we didn't deserve to lose.”

“We did a lot of things. Águilas, with their approach, was clear about it, they wanted to wait and counterattack us and in the only one they had they beat us. Sometimes when you're winning you don't correct yourself and the win gives you peace of mind. Sometimes losing is good, and more at a time like these, to see what we can correct. These are things that we often do not do out of pride,” Vargas insisted.

The Costa Rican assured that Bertel's injury did not affect them from a mental point of view, at least in the first half. “At the moment we don't know the severity. It was like an isolated play and he was on the ground. At halftime they told us and it hurts a lot. If sometimes a 20, 22-day injury makes you sad, I haven't had an injury like that and I don't want to know what that is. We send strength and the best recovery to Ómar in that long and hard process,” he concluded.

