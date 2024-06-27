The former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) will have to undergo hip surgery in the next few days, after having suffered a fall during the early hours of Wednesday that caused a fracture, reported his daughter and political heir Keiko Fujimori.

The former ruler, who will turn 86 next month, He suffered the accident in his room, so he had to be immediately transferred to a clinic in Lima. where he was admitted to an intensive care unit.

After spending much of the day in the medical center, Keiko Fujimori told reporters that her father remains stable, although at first he was “somewhat disoriented” and later suffered “a lot of pain,” so “from time to time they are sedating.”

File photograph dated January 4, 2018 showing former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori (c) leaving the Centenario clinic in Lima (Peru). Photo:EFE/Stringer

The former president’s daughter added that The examinations determined that he suffered a fracture in the hip, specifically “of the left proximal femur.” that compromises the neck of said bone”.

He pointed out that, for this reason, he will have to undergo surgery, but we will have to wait a few days for the effect of the anticoagulants he takes for a heart problem that he also suffers to wear off. After three or four without taking that medicine, the doctors will operate on him.

In addition to indicating that during the operation they will have to place a prosthesis, Keiko Fujimori recalled that due to a tumor that was detected on her tongue, The former president is currently receiving immunotherapy and radiotherapy, which has also weakened him.

16 years in prison and a controversial pardon

Last December, Fujimori left the Lima prison where he was serving 25 years in prison for crimes against humanity. after the Constitutional Court (TC) restored the pardon granted to him in December 2017 by the then president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018) due to his state of health.

Alberto Fujimori, of Japanese origin, was imprisoned for 16 years until he was released on December 7, 2023, despite the objection of the inter-American justice system.

Released in compliance with an order of the Constitutional Court Photo:EFE

The former president was sentenced to 25 years in prison for two massacres of civilians perpetrated by an army squad within the framework of the fight against the Maoist Shining Path guerrilla in the early 1990s.

The former ruler is currently undergoing treatment for tongue cancer, which has been recurrent in his medical history, but that has not prevented him from registering in the party founded by his daughter, Fuerza Popular, with the expectation of a possible candidacy in the elections. general 2026.

The accident he suffered this Wednesday occurred two days after the Supreme Court of Chile once again expanded the crimes for which he was extradited to Peru in 2007, for five cases linked to serious human rights violations, including forced sterilizations, committed during his government.

In the resolution, the investigating minister, Andrea Muñoz Sánchez, considered that in the five cases accepted, the requirements are met to access the extension of the charges for which extradition is requested, contained both in the treaty signed on the matter between Chile and Peru as in the international conventions of Belém do Pará, Cedaw and the Rome Statute, among others.