In August 1995, as he began his second term, Alberto Fujimori enacted a law that established a lifetime pension for former constitutional presidents, in line with the income of a sitting congressman. Five years later, Fujimori resigned from office via fax from Japan, amid a series of accusations that corroborated the widespread corruption that had bedeviled his government. Shortly thereafter, Congress unanimously approved impeaching him for crimes against humanity.

After a difficult period, Fujimori was extradited from Chile in 2007 and served a prison sentence in Lima after being found guilty, as an indirect perpetrator, of the massacres in La Cantuta and Barrios Altos. He was released without completing his sentence in December 2023, thanks to a questionable humanitarian pardon granted by the Constitutional Court based on a “shaky state of health.” Since then, Fujimori has not only miraculously recovered a better appearance, but has returned to the political arena, to the point of emerging as the Fuerza Popular candidate for the 2026 elections.

But the political arena is not the only one of his ambitions. A week ago it was revealed that on July 10, in absolute secrecy, an administrative department of Congress granted a lifetime pension of 15,600 soles (4,216 dollars) to Fujimori for having crossed the presidential sash of Peru in the nineties. A decision that has caused indignation among a large sector of the population, as well as the pronouncement of constitutionalists, who maintain that it lacks legal basis.

The law in question is clear in this regard: former constitutional presidents will enjoy a pension equivalent to the total income of a sitting congressman, but this benefit will be suspended in the event of a constitutional accusation, unless the Judiciary declares his innocence. The question arises: did the humanitarian pardon that Fujimori received eliminate his conviction and make him innocent?

César Delgado Guembes, a former senior congressional officer, says: “The pardon only forgives the rest of the sentence, but not the conviction. It is not an amnesty.” Lawyer Rosa María Palacios stresses that the patriarch of Fujimorism not only had a constitutional accusation, but was convicted and, in addition, accepted the charges of corruption. But she adds another reading to the matter. “In no way does he deserve a pension (…) It is a political hand to see Fujimori as a legitimate president and to never make it seem like there was a dictatorship. It is a form of political propaganda.”

Elio Riera, Fujimori’s lawyer, has defended the economic benefit, arguing that his client does not have a current constitutional accusation that prevents him from doing so and that his request has followed the regular course. “The law states that the pension is suspended while there is a current constitutional accusation. In the specific case of the former president, he did not have any accusation. If we strictly adhere to the law, it allows this right to be claimed,” he said.

The truth is that the decision to grant the former autocrat a lifetime pension is aggravated by an aggravating factor: Alberto Fujimori has a multimillion-dollar debt with the Peruvian State of which he has not paid a single cent. The debt amounts to 57 million soles (15,405,000 dollars). Although some specialists believe that the Attorney General’s Office could seize his pension as payment, the matter is far-fetched: at 86 years old, Fujimori would need more than 300 years of a lifetime pension to settle his obligations.

Eduardo Salhuana, the current president of Congress —elected on July 26—, has said that he was unaware of the matter and that he found out about it when the issue had already been resolved. Immediately, the previous head of the Legislature, Alejandro Soto, defended himself on his social networks, assuring that no benefit for Fujimori was discussed or approved by his board of directors. In the midst of this nebula, where responsibilities are blurred, Salhuana proposed that the life pension be suspended while the decision is subject to review by constitutionalists, indicating that it is a norm that “has gaps and can generate diverse interpretations.”

This Friday, the Board of Directors of Congress put this proposal to a vote and in the end agreed not to suspend the economic benefit granted to Fujimori, but to subject it to the scrutiny of technical reports that must be presented within a period of no more than 60 days. Walter Ayala, lawyer of former president Pedro Castillo, imprisoned since December 2022 due to his frustrated attempt at a self-coup, has raised his voice in protest, since his client has not been granted the same economic benefit: “It is regrettable that two different resolutions have been issued. In the case of Pedro Castillo there is no sentence against him and in the case of Alberto Fujimori there is a sentence where he is convicted of crimes against humanity.” For now, nothing seems to prevent 15,600 soles from being deposited in the account of Alberto Fujimori, considered the seventh most corrupt president in the world, at the end of the month.

