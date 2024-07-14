Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) will run again for the post of head of state of Peru in the 2026 general electionshis daughter Keiko Fujimori announced this Sunday.

“My father and I have talked and decided together that he will be the presidential candidate,” said the leader of the Fuerza Popular party in a brief message posted on the social network X.

Keiko Fujimori made the announcement after the newspaper Trade published this Sunday, July 14, an interview in which she states that she is sure that if her father participates in new elections would go to a second presidential round.

Fujimori, who will turn 86 on July 28, He left the Lima prison last December, where he served a 25-year sentence for crimes against humanity.after the Constitutional Court (TC) restored the humanitarian pardon it granted in 2017 to then-ruler Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018).

In her statements to the aforementioned media, Keiko Fujimori assured that her father told her “He wanted to participate in politics, and he knew the risks he was taking” and added that he “has a lot of experience” and would support his final decision.

The leader of Fuerza Popular pointed out that it is “conscious of age” and the health problems his father is facing, including that he suffers from cancer of the tongue and has undergone hip surgery, from which he is in the process of recovering.

Keiko also assured that “several lawyers” have told her “that he could be a candidate”despite the fact that lawyers and politicians point out that he is prevented from doing so due to his status as a convicted criminal, as established in Article 34-A of the Peruvian Constitution and the Organic Law of Elections.

In the interview, Keiko Fujimori said that She still doesn’t know if she will run for the Senate, but she assured that she will not be on her father’s presidential ticket.

On July 4, the Peruvian judiciary rejected the statute of limitations for the crime of criminal association in a case for human rights violations opened against Fujimori, his former advisor Vladimiro Montesinos and former high-ranking military officers Nicoláás de Bari Hermoza and Luis Documento Pérez.

The decision was made in the ongoing proceedings against the defendants for their alleged involvement in the Pativilca and La Cantuta cases, where the undercover military group Colina murdered a total of 16 people in 1992.

While the Prosecutor’s Office has ordered sentences of a minimum of 25 years in prison, on January 31 Montesinos received a sentence of 19 years and 8 months in prison after having taken advantage of the legal figure of early conclusionby accepting responsibility.

When questioned at a previous hearing, the former president announced that he would not accept early termination, so in January a request from the Prosecutor’s Office was analyzed to impose 18 months of house arrest, which was ultimately rejected.

