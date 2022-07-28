The Peruvian nation celebrates this July 28 another year of independence. The protocol ceremonies for these holidays have had Pedro Castillo as their main protagonist, whose speech in the Congress of the Republic has unleashed countless reactions, both in the streets and on social networks. However, many forget that there is another ‘stellar’ figure of this day: Alberto Fujimori.

Whether it’s a lie or a questionable truth, the former president of Peru turns 84 years old. His rise to the top of the country came in 1990 and, since then, his image has become —for thousands of people— synonymous with terrible crimes, for which he continues to serve a sentence.

Despite the fact that the cases for which he is being held are part of our historical past, and many of them have not yet been resolved, it is possible that the passage of time has softened the memory of the population. In this sense, we have prepared for you a ranking of five films that exposed the horrors of the Fujimontesinist dictatorship.

Alberto Fujimori was president of Peru in two periods. Photo: composition by Jazmín Ceras/La República

YOU CAN SEE: “Primal” and “Samurai Jack” on HBO Max: the daring animation of Genndy Tartakovsky

“The Cantuta in the mouth of the devil”

Directed and written by Amanda Gonzales, this documentary was presented in 2011. The feature film follows in the footsteps of journalist Edmundo Cruz in the investigation that he and other colleagues carried out into the murder of university professor Hugo Muñoz Sánchez and nine students, arrested in 1992 during a military raid.

Thus, during its more than two hours of duration, the tape recapitulates each passage of the murders. With this, it seeks to expose how the abuses were committed while the victims were alive and reflect on the evidence that led to the eventual conviction of the Grupo Colina death squad and Alberto Fujimori.

YOU CAN SEE: “Bewitched” and the tragic death of Dick York: how were his last days?

“Whoever that fails”

Although this film does not focus on ‘Chino’, it does bring us closer to one of the people closest to his personal circle and who was cataloged as one of the masterminds behind his actions.

In this way, its plot guides us to José Ugaz, a young lawyer who is summoned by the Peruvian Government to investigate and capture Vladimiro Montesinos, then head of the National Intelligence Service of Peru (SIN), and the most important man in the Government. of Alberto Fujimori, who in the midst of a political scandal has fled to Panama to obtain asylum.

Ugaz decides to take the risks of this dangerous challenge for the sake of bringing about a change in the country.

YOU CAN SEE: Comic Con Lima 2022: ticket prices, schedule, artists and everything about the event

“His name is Fujimori”

An unadorned portrait of Fujimori. All the actions of Fujimori and his entourage are followed very closely: from the time he was accused of buying the media to his escape from the country to Japan.

“It is time to remember what that dictatorship was that has been washing its face for a quarter of a century. It is time to remember that Keiko Fujimori was not outside the dictatorship, but that he participated in it. He fed on her ”, indicates part of the official synopsis.

YOU CAN SEE: Why would it be false that episode 11 of “Better call Saul” is called “Breaking bad”?

“The Wind From Everywhere”

In 2000, Peru experienced a confrontation between the dictatorship of Alberto Fujimori and an opposition that managed to unify to express their protest. The film shows how the people, becoming aware of what happened to the country, initiate a moral revolution without bullets that achieves the fall of the regime.

Poster for “The Wind From Everywhere”. Photo: FilmAffinity

YOU CAN SEE: “The Northman” on HBO Max?: The fierce Viking story with Anya Taylor-Joy

“The Fall of Fujimori”

This feature film caused great controversy when it was released in 2005. In this case, the story of the film presented a different face of Fujimorism —radically opposed to the previous options—.

“President Alberto Fujimori has risked everything to win Peru’s war on terror, but in doing so, he became an international fugitive wanted for corruption, kidnapping and murder,” the official synopsis reads.