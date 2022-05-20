Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), sentenced to 25 years in prison, was transferred this Friday to a hospital in Lima after suffering a “decompensation” in his state of health, reported the National Penitentiary Institute (INPE).

Through a message on Twitter, INPE announced that Fujimori, 83, was

transferred from the Barbadillo prison “to the hospital of (the social security) Essalud of Vitarte because he suffered a decompensation in his state of health”.

The former president had a similar episode a month ago, after which his daughter Keiko Fujimori explained that he had suffered from atrial fibrillation and, for this reason, was admitted to the intermediate care unit of a private clinic.

Fujimori has been hospitalized in recent months on several occasions for heart problems and pulmonary fibrosis, and also suffers from gastritis and lesions on the tongue known as leukoplakia, which are considered precancerous.

The former head of state is serving a sentence handed down in 2009 for the massacres of Barrios Altos and La Cantuta, which caused the death of a total of 25 people, as well as

for the kidnapping of a journalist and a businessman after the “self-coup” of 1992.

On April 8, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (CourtIDH) ordered the Peruvian State to refrain from complying with a resolution of the Constitutional Court (TC) that restored the pardon granted in December 2017 by then President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski ( 2016-2018).

After hearing the decision of the international court, his eldest daughter and current opposition leader assured that she does not lose faith that her father will be releasedand described the ruling as “absolutely unfair for a sick and elderly person” to whom it causes “a lot of pain”.

The former congresswoman and former presidential candidate, currently being prosecuted for alleged money laundering, said then that “the latest legal decisions” made by the Inter-American Court “have undoubtedly affected the health” of her father.

The Inter-American Court also required the State of Peru to submit a report on compliance with the obligation to investigate, prosecute and punish for the Barrios Altos and La Cantuta cases, perpetrated by the undercover military group Colina, in relation to not executing the sentence passed. by CT.

