The former president Alberto Fujimoriwho died on Wednesday at the age of 86, ruled Peru with an iron fist between 1990 and 2000, defeated the Maoist guerrilla group Sendero Luminoso and was imprisoned for 16 years for crimes against humanity.

According to the criteria of

Of Japanese descent, an agricultural engineer by profession and with a successful career as a university professor, In 1990, he became the first son of immigrants to win the presidency of Peru, beating the arch-favorite writer Mario Vargas Llosa at the polls.

Considered rational and methodical, he took a heavy-handed approach to dismantling the guerrillas and went to jail for violating human rights.

Fujimori died on Wednesday at his home in Lima where he was recovering from treatment for tongue cancer, according to his family.

Alberto Fujimori in 2018 (file photo). Photo:AFP Share

In addition to tongue cancer, The former president suffered from various health problems, such as atrial fibrillation, lung disease and hypertension.

He had been released from prison last December, when Peru’s Constitutional Court reinstated the pardon that had been granted to him in 2017 on humanitarian grounds.

Fujimori had been serving a sentence since 2009 for “crimes against humanity” in the Barbadillo prison, a small jail for former presidents east of Lima, for the deaths of 25 people in two massacres carried out in 1991-1992 by an army squad.

Let ‘history’ ‘judge’ me

Former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynki (2016-2018) granted him a pardon at the end of 2017. But he soon lost his freedom. In early 2019 he returned to prison, after a judge annulled the clemency measure..

“Let history judge my successes and my mistakes,” wrote the former president on his 80th birthday on July 28, 2018, in a manuscript sent to AFP, where he expressed his conviction of having laid the foundations of a country that will become “a leader in Latin America.”

“In the few years I have left, I will dedicate myself to three objectives: to unite my family, to improve my health as much as I can and to achieve a balanced and serene balance in my life. These are my three main goals as I complete my eighth decade of existence,” he said at the time.

‘There was no legal framework’

Known as “El Chino”, Fujimori was very popular. But in November 2000, amid growing opposition after 10 years in power, he fled to Japan, the land of his ancestors, and resigned by fax as president to avoid being ousted.

He had seized almost absolute power after staging a “self-coup” on April 5, 1992, when he dissolved Congress and intervened in the Judiciary, supported by the armed forces and a strategy by his intelligence adviser, Vladimiro Montesinos, the regime’s eminence grise.

With four judicial convictions for crimes against humanity and corruption – the most recent of which was a 25-year prison sentence – and his health in poor condition, he has spent the last few years visiting hospitals.

Fujimori was a “hero” for many Peruvians and a “villain” for others.

Alberto Fujimori in 1991 (archive photo). Photo:AFP Share

“Fujimori’s government was the lowest point in the entire history of Peru due to the conduct of the accused and for making a clean slate of any type of rules, institutions and regulations,” said sociologist Eduardo Toche when he was sentenced.

“For him there was no legal framework, the legal framework was that of his will and that of his friends, nothing more,” he told AFP.

For him there was no legal framework, the legal framework was that of his will and that of his friends, nothing more.

Fujimori cultivated an authoritarian style with his profile of a cold, distrustful and uncommunicative man. He governed with the criteria of a secret brotherhood, surrounded by a small circle of collaborators.

This way of governing without any counterweight from other branches of government, with control over the media – mainly the large television networks whose directors were bribed – opened the doors to corruption.

His wife, Susana Higuchi, divorced him in 1994 and accused him of torturing her and damaging her mental health. Higuchi passed away in December 2021.

Japan freed hostages from embassy

Fujimori applied a neoliberal economic model that earned him the support of businessmen, the ruling classes and international financial organisations. This enabled him to overcome the crisis that had befallen Peru during the first term of social democrat Alan García (1985-1990).

It also defeated the Maoist Shining Path guerrilla group and the Guevarist Tupac Amaru Revolutionary Movement (MRTA), but human rights organizations denounced massacres of innocent civilians.

Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori and his children Kenji and Keiko Fujimori last December, when he was released from prison. Photo:AFP Share

One of the episodes that gave him the most political gain was the liberation of hostages in the residence of the Japanese ambassador by the MRTA, in April 1997.

After 122 days of guerrilla takeover, 71 of the 72 hostages were released (one died). The 14 rebels were killed in a military operation that received praise from many governments and criticism from human rights groups, who claimed that the kidnappers were executed after surrendering..

After taking refuge in Japan, he arrived unexpectedly in Chile in 2005, which extradited him to Peru in 2007, where he was tried and convicted.

*With AFP