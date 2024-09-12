Latin America says goodbye to another of the great autocrats who have marked its long history of leaders and dictators: Alberto Fujimori died this Wednesday in Lima at the age of 86, surrounded by his children. The most unusual of them all, being a serene and cryptic university professor of Japanese origin, the country is wondering whether to give him a state funeral, transport his body in a funeral procession that solemnly crosses the streets of Lima and wake him in the cathedral, like one of its illustrious figures. Fujimori continues to be a headache for Peru even after his death.

He ruled for 10 years, during which time he confronted leftist guerrillas with methods that would earn him a long sentence for violating human rights. In his first presidential election, which he entered as a complete unknown, he defeated novelist Mario Vargas Llosa in the second round, who would later win the Nobel Prize for Literature. President Fujimori had too much institutionality and bureaucracy, which he considered tedious and paralyzing, and so he staged a self-coup in 1992. With the support of the armed forces, he dissolved Parliament and governed by decree for a few months. Around the corner awaited him the tragic fate of the presidents of his country: the grave or prison. Amid videos exposing the corruption of his government, he traveled to Tokyo and from there presented his resignation from a hotel fax machine. Congress did not accept his resignation and voted to dismiss him under a legal figure called “permanent moral incapacity.” A disgrace reserved for crazy or incompetent leaders.

Fujimori in front of the Ministry of Economy, on April 8, 1992, after the self-coup of April 5. Gustavo Ercole (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Born in Lima in 1938, where his parents had arrived from the Japanese village of Kamachi, Fujimori took advantage of the crisis of the traditional parties in 1990 to present himself as a outsider weeks before the elections, campaigning on a tractor. This is how he surprisingly won the people’s trust. At that time he was nothing more than an anonymous fifty-year-old man who taught at the university. People liked his appearance as a serious, mathematical man, whom everyone imagined with a calculator in his hand. Peru, at that time, was suffering a brutal crisis, with an annual inflation of 7,000%, and was in need of a savior; Peruvians saw one in him. His slow manner, his parsimony and his sentimental restraint made him an enigma. After almost four decades of public exposure, the feeling is that someone impenetrable has left, as mysterious as he was when he arrived.

His campaign debate with Vargas Llosa will go down in history. The writer presented himself with a liberal recipe and announced an economic shock from the start. He did not hide his intentions, he was honest, and that eventually scared off the electorate. He was also perceived, probably wrongly, as an enlightened bourgeois who also lived in Europe. Fujimori referred to him as Vargas, to belittle him. The fact is that Fujimori won and Vargas Llosa lost, which forced the novelist to sit down and write again and produce a few wonderful works. In that sense, literature won. The other candidate took command of the country and chained together a succession of events that would later earn him a 16-year prison sentence. He was released ten months ago to die in freedom, to the dismay of the victims of the massacres he is accused of having ordered.

Fujimori leaves Barbadillo prison with his children, Kenji and Keiko, on December 6, 2023. Mariana Bazo (Getty Images)

Fujimori has overshadowed Peruvian political life for four decades. From emerging from nowhere to dividing the country into supporters of Fujimori and anti-Fujimori. The two sides are equally passionate. His supporters praise his hard line against terrorism and his success in controlling inflation, unemployment and the chaos in which previous governments lived. He adopted neoliberal measures that had an immediate effect, but which in the long run have not reduced inequality. He also faced a guerrilla group as violent as the Shining Path, capable of beheading, one by one, dozens of people kneeling in a village in the interior of Peru. The way he fought it brought him criticism from other countries and later trials in international courts. The country was filled with blood and levels of violence like few have seen on a continent cured of fear. The leader of the Shining Path was Abimael Guzmán, an overweight Marxist-Leninist-Maoist with horn-rimmed glasses who instilled in his followers an uncontrolled homicidal mentality. Fujimori managed to capture him, in what would be one of the greatest achievements of her government. Guzmán died exactly 3 years ago today, on September 11. He was also 86 years old, as Fujimori is now.

Although he appeared to be a rigid man, he sometimes showed signs of flexibility in public. He danced technocumbia on stage alongside dancers at events during his last campaign. He was a populist when the word was not so fashionable. He always wanted to give the appearance of a dedicated president and that made him fly to remote places where landslides or floods had occurred to put on boots and walk through the mud. He also anticipated the phenomenon of the politician without a party who reaches the presidency and creates a movement that in a short time takes over almost all the resources of the State, as Álvaro Uribe would later do in Colombia or, more recently, Nayib Bukele in El Salvador. Despite the fact that the Peruvian Constitution limited the terms to two, he ran for a third, claiming that the first one did not count, since at that time the provision had come into force. He was a master of the small print.

He linked his destiny to that of Vladimiro Montesinos, the head of the intelligence service, a teetotal and orderly lawyer who was beginning to lose his hair when they met. He made him his main advisor. Montesinos placed microphones in offices, vehicles and toilets, with which he recorded thousands of hours of banal conversations of officials who knew they were being spied on. He also wrote everything down in notebooks, which, in the long run, would cost him dearly. He and Fujimori would take a nap in the afternoon and meet at dawn, which gave them an aura of conspirators. The advisor instilled in the president the paranoia that he was going to be assassinated and advised him to move with his family to the headquarters of SIN, the intelligence service. From there, Montesinos monitored with cameras the entire city, the airport and the houses of his main enemies, who he wanted to know with whom he was meeting. Montesinos was a little god in those offices, which he built to his liking as a perpetual voyeur. Over the years he recorded hundreds of his meetings. He left visual evidence of the bribes with which he bought off opponents, businessmen and media owners. The revelation of those videos, known as vladivideosended his career, along with Fujimori’s. They sank tied to the same rock. The name of Montesinos – still alive, in prison – is forever associated with espionage, trickery, conspiracy and collusion. That of Fujimori with that of excesses and the violation of basic rights. Together, Montesinos and Fujimori, Fujimori and Montesinos, created the Colina Group, the Army detachment they created expressly to make opponents disappear under the guise of anti-terrorist operations.

Montesinos (left) and Alberto Fujimori (right), at a press conference in August 2000. Silvia Izquierdo (AP)

They told him The Chinesebecause of his Asian ancestry. If it bothered him, he never verbalized it. In fact, he used it in his campaigns to appear close to the lower classes. His fall was as abrupt as his rise. El Chino did not know the slow life or the plain, the valley. Only the storm. That vital impulse made him travel to Chile in 2005, five years after sending the famous fax, in an attempt to revive his political career. It did not work out for him, in fact he was arrested and extradited to Peru, where a string of accusations awaited him. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the atrocities of a military unit. He turned 16 and was released last year after receiving a controversial pardon. He opened social networks and began to generate content as an influencer. He asked for a driver and the pension that corresponded to him as a former president and it was granted. His son, the owner of a party with which he has run for president three times and has come close to becoming president each time, hinted that his father was ready to run again in the 2026 elections. And, why not, to govern until 2032. But it turns out that Fujimori was mortal and has passed away on September 11, victim of cancer. The uncomfortable farewell of Latin American leaders awaits him.