The relapse of the former president of Peru is not due to Covid-19, according to his family doctor. On other occasions, Fujimori was transferred from the Barbadillo prison to a clinic for multiple illnesses such as hypertension and respiratory problems.

Alberto Fujimori is at the Clínica Centenario Peruano Japonesa. The former president was transferred there on Friday afternoon from prison where he is serving a 25-year sentence for human rights violations.

The ex-president’s general practitioner, Alejandro Aguinaga, pointed out that Fujimori had low oxygen saturation. According to the doctor, Fujimori’s oxygen levels are usually between 89 and 90, below 95, which is the ideal minimum value. Aguinaga clarified that this time the saturation was lower than usual and that the oxygen supplied to him in the cell this time was not enough.

The doctor also assured that the condition is not due to Covid-19 because he said that Fujimori tested negative for antigens. Aguinaga believes that the low saturation may be due to the different heart conditions that affect the former president. And it is that the 82-year-old man has high blood pressure and paroxysmal atrial fibrillation.

Alberto Fujimori’s hospitalizations since he returned to the Barbadillo prison

But this is not the first time that Fujimori has been released from prison to go to the clinic. Since returning to jail in January 2019, he has been hospitalized multiple times. In June of that year it was due to hypertension; Two months later he returned to the health center due to heart problems and in February 2020 he was hospitalized for respiratory problems and facial paralysis.

In fact, when in October 2018 the Peruvian Justice eliminated the pardon that then-president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski had granted him, Fujimori was in a hospital bed and took advantage of his health condition to ask for the decision to be reversed. “If I go back to prison, my heart will not bear it (…) please don’t kill me,” he said in a video he posted.

After more than 100 days of hospitalization, the Institute of Legal Medicine determined that Fujimori did not need to spend any longer in the private clinic and that he could return to prison. The politician claimed that the end of his life “was near”, but that was not enough to stop his return to the penal center.

The place he returned to is known as the Barbadillo jail, where he is the only prisoner. This is because the National Penitentiary Institute (Inpe) allocated a space of about 800 square meters within the headquarters of the Directorate of Special Operations of the National Police for Fujimori to serve his sentence.

It was there that the ex-president paid his first 10 years in prison, between 2007 and 2017. Fujimori was sentenced for the killings perpetrated by the undercover military group Colina and the kidnapping of a businessman and a journalist during the years in which he was president. from Peru.

Parallel to all his health problems, the Peruvian prison system opened a disciplinary process against Fujimori in December 2019, accusing him of his alleged political activity from prison.

Fujimori hospitalized in the middle of a new forced sterilization process

The former president’s new hospitalization comes two weeks after a trial began to determine whether or not he bears any responsibility for the forced sterilization of nearly 270,000 women.

The testimonies of more than a thousand people indicate that the sterilization program that the then Fujimori government carried out was not voluntary as was openly said and that, on the contrary, it made it impossible for hundreds of couples to get pregnant without their consent. The prosecutor in the case, Pablo Espinoza, pointed out that the victims are mainly rural women and women with few resources.







A few days after the trial began, the former president’s lawyers presented an appeal to the Constitutional Court in which they asked that Fujimori be released due to the alleged risk of catching Covid-19 inside the Barbadillo prison. However, the judges rejected the request and Fujimori remained in the penal center until that Saturday, when he was referred to the clinic for the fourth time in just over two years.

With EFE