The former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori He burst into politics in 1990 and, since then, divided Peruvian societyThis division, which persists to this day, separates those who praise his figure, believing that he saved his country from terrorism and economic collapse, and those who point out that he was an autocrat who committed serious human rights violations.

According to the criteria of

Fujimori, 86, died on Wednesday at the Lima home of his daughter Keiko. He died in freedom after a controversial decision that allowed him to leave prison last December.

Nicknamed “Chinese” for their oriental features, Despite being of Japanese descent, he was born in 1938 and exercised an iron-fisted government in Peru between 1990 and 2000.

Alberto Fujimori, former president of Peru. Photo:EFE/ Ernesto Arias Share

On the first occasion, he defeated the writer Mario Vargas Llosa as an anti-establishment candidate and was re-elected two more times amid allegations of fraud.

Fujimori gave a speech on April 5, 1992 coup d’état with the support of the Armed Forces, which led him to assume all the powers of the State, after closing Congress and intervening in the Judiciary and the Constitutional Guarantees Court.

Following pressure from countries and international organizations such as the Organization of American States (OAS), the ruler called for a Constituent Congress that was promulgated in 1993 a new Political Constitution, which is still in force.

In 1994, he divorced Susana Higuchi after a family conflict that included his wife’s complaint to Congress that had been tortured by the security services, and raised his eldest daughter, Keiko, to become the country’s first lady when she was just 19.

Higuchi passed away in December 2021 at the age of 71, from lung cancer that he had been suffering from for the past few years.

Fujimori’s supporters admire him for having defeated the terrorist groups Sendero Luminoso and MRTA during his administration, and for having stopped “hyperinflation” which he inherited from the first government of Alán García (1985-1990).

Alberto Fujimori Photo:Jaime Razuri. AFP Share

However, during his term in office there were also serious violations of human rights and the largest corruption network in Peruvian history was created, led by his “shadow” advisor Vladimiro Montesinos, who is also in prison.

In September 2000, when a video was released showing Montesinos giving money to an opposition congressman, he was forced to announce that he was going to call new elections, which he said he would not run in.

Two months later, he escaped the country and resigned from the presidency by fax sent from Japan, where he remained until 2005, when he traveled to Chile, which extradited him to Peru in 2007.

The former president served his sentence since 2009 in a Lima police prison adapted exclusively for him and which, according to his opponents, was a “golden prison” which was not comparable to the conditions of the rest of the country’s prison population and where he continually received his family and supporters.

In that prison he gradually gained fellow inmates. For months he shared it with Alejandro Toledo, his main opponent at the end of his term, and Pedro Castillo, whose coup message reminded many of that delivered by Fujimori in 1992.

Over the past few years, “El Chino” has been operated on six times for an illness precancerous on the tongue, known as leukoplakia, and also faced stomach, vascular, blood pressure and lung problems.

Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori and his children Kenji and Keiko Fujimori. Photo:AFP Share

In 2017, then-President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski pardoned him on the grounds that a medical board had determined that he suffered from a “progressive, degenerative and incurable disease” and that prison conditions posed a serious risk to his life.

Subsequent investigations indicated that the pardon was granted as a result of an apparent political agreement with the former president’s youngest son, the then legislator Kenji Fujimorito prevent the impeachment of Kuczynski on corruption charges, who finally resigned from office in March 2018.

The presidential pardon was later revoked by a judge and Fujimori was sent back to jail after Kuczynski left office and Kenji was stripped of his immunity by Congress amid a bitter political standoff with his sister Keiko.

In October 2021, he underwent a cardiac catheterization at an exclusive clinic in Lima to relieve a blockage in an artery, and in November he was hospitalized again due to complications from pulmonary fibrosis.

In addition to these illnesses, she also suffered a new malignant tumor that was detected last May.

On the legal front, the Peruvian Justice confirmed in January 2020 that Fujimori should be tried for the “Pativilca case”, in which the Colina group is attributed with the murder of six community leaders from that town in the north of the Lima region.

The controversy surrounding his figure has reached two of his four children, considered his political heirs: three-time presidential candidate Keiko, who is on trial for alleged money laundering, and former legislator Kenji, sentenced to 54 months in prison for influence peddling.

Last December, controversy surrounded his figure for the last time. The Constitutional Court ordered his release, in defiance of the orders of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR), a final demonstration of the influence over power that he had until his last minute and also of the capacity to divide a society.

EFE

Read more news: