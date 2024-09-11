Died Alberto Fujimorithe former president of Peru, who was 86 years old and had been released from prison after being convicted of crimes against humanity. The politician’s health had been deteriorating in recent months, as his daughter Keiko Fujimori recalled.

“After a long battle with cancer, our father, Alberto Fujimori, has just departed to meet the Lord,” he said in a message on his social media account X on September 11.

“We ask those who loved him to join us in praying for the eternal rest of his soul. Thank you for so much, Dad,” he concluded in a post he signed with his brothers Hiro, Sachie and Kenji.

Message from Keiko Fujimori on the death of her father Alberto Fujimori. Photo:X: @KeikoFujimori

Last May, Fujimori had revealed that he had been diagnosed with a malignant tumor. He said he would begin specialized treatment.

“I never give up in the face of illness and arbitrariness. Nothing can prevent my reunion with all of you. With your support, the help of God and the love of my family, I will defeat cancer,” she said at the time.

Alberto Fujimori. Photo:AFP

Added to this was a hip operation that he had to undergo due to a fall at home.

“The hip operation was this morning. Everything went very well. My father sends his regards and his gratitude for your support, solidarity and prayers,” said his daughter Keiko on July 2.

Alberto Fujimori and his daughter Keiko. Photo:EFE

This is a developing story, expect further developments soon…