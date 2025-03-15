He Seville Atlético He continues to sign a remarkable 2025 and is, in large part, thanks to his head goalkeeper. Alberto Flores He is living his best season in the subsidiary, statement endorsed by the statistics of the goalkeeper who has not yet been beaten in the Jesús Navas Stadium So far this year. Very close to break this dynamic before the Alcoyano, since the referee whistled the maximum penalty against the Sevillist subsidiary in the last minutes of the match. However, the canterano Guess the shot to Pastrana And he maintained, once again, the goal to zero. This is the third penalty that intercepts so far this year.

In this way, there are already eleven games in which Flores has managed not to fit any goal. A key yield for the good streak of results that the set is being directed by Jesús Galvánwhich is stronger than ever at home. And it is that with this Saturday’s victory against Alcoyano, Sevilla Atlético chains his fifth victory in Jesús Navas and the goalkeeper still does not fit goals in this 2025 at home.

Questioned at a press conference for this statistics of goals to zero, Jesús Galván has recognized the change in the team, although he has not wanted to enter the proper names: «At the defensive level we have given a radical change to the team since we returned in January and we must continue. I hope to continue in this line because if we have a good defensive balance, we always have chances. The team is emptied and is very committed to what we are doing. Continuing in this line is what will give us the fruit ».

Contract until 2027

However, no one escapes the tempor that Alberto Flores is reaping. With 21 years, that of Fuentes de Andalucía has a link with Sevilla until 2027 and last season he debuted with the first team in the Copa del Rey. This course has not been released, but since it is such a fundamental piece for Sevilla Atlético, García Pimienta has not wanted to put too much hand.









Currently, the first team has Nyland one more year and is in the process of renewing Álvaro Fernández, who is comfortable with his current role within Sevilla. However, next summer it will be important to determine the future of Alberto Flores, since if he maintains this ribbon it is possible that an offer for the goalkeeper of higher categories arrives.