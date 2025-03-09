03/09/2025



Updated at 14: 36h.





He Seville Atlético managed to add a point after his visit this Sunday to Real Madrid Castilla (0-0). The team led by Jesús Galván It replenishes in this mode of its defeat last weekend against Yeclano and leaves its goal again against the most scorer of the tournament, for which it had the great performance of Alberto Floreswhich stopped the players of the second Madrid team trained by Raúl González Blanco. No Manu Good, Antonetti and Ramón Martínezsummoned for the first team’s game, Sevilla Atlético starts a point of his visit to Alfredo Di Stéfano.

Alberto Flores was already the clear protagonist of the first half. His interventions prevented Real Madrid Castilla from being able to leave with advantage in the score at rest. Víctor Muñoz, Youseff and Gonzalo met good responses from the Sevillista goalkeeper, who did not have to appear before other shots that did not find goal of Víctor Muñoz and Sevillian Manuel Ángel. A lateral foul launched by Alexandro that was complicated to the Madrid defense when it rained in Alfredo Di Stéfano was the action that led the most danger to the local area in the first half.

In the second half the Sevillista team was suffocated in many phases of the game for its rival, who insistently sought the goal that opened the can. Alberto Flores remained firm when it comes to the rivals with, especially two Salvadoras. First, after a great personal play from Youseff, the Sevillista goalkeeper took his shot to cause the corner kick. Then it was also key when, with courage, he intervened before the arrival of Víctor Muñoz leaving victorious from hand to hand. The clearest occasion of a little dangerous Atlético Sevilla in attack came in the last action of the party. García Pascual caused a side foul and the launch of it ended up in the crossbar.

Sevilla Atlético will receive next Saturday, March 15 at the Alcoyano in Jesús Navas on day 28 of competition. He currently adds 38 points leaving two of the promotion play off positions.









Technical file:

Real Madrid Castilla: Of Luis; Lorenzo (Borja Alonso, m. 64), Mario Rivas, Jacobo, Edgar, Youseff; Chema (Antonio David, m. 87), D. Jiménez (Loren Zúñiga, m. 90), Manuel Ángel; Gonzalo and Víctor Muñoz (Yáñez, m. 87).

Seville Atlético: Alberto Flores; Darío, Iker Muñoz, Jalade, Sergio Martínez; Rivera, Lulo da Silva (Sierra, m. 82), Alexandro, Hormigo; Ibra Sow (Mateo Mejía, m. 61) and García Pascual.

Goals: Without goals.

Referee: Millán Bárcenas Torres (Riojan Committee). Yellow for Jacobo and Miguel Sierra.