President Alberto Fernández ratified this Friday the new restrictions due to the coronavirus and warned sectors that threaten not to comply with the measures, such as gastronomy.

During the press conference held in Olivos after his meeting with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Fernández warned that “arrogance has nothing to do with the rule of law.”

“I want to tell Argentines that the laws are made to be complied with. All those bars and restaurants that are still alive today, last year received assistance from the State through ATP and now REPRO. We will continue to assist them, but to me “Not rebellion. In the rule of law, laws are enforced, okay?”

News in development.

JPE