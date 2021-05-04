At this time in the Casa Rosada they cook the final details of the trip that Alberto Fernandez will do next week to Europe.

The little tour does not escape the tensions between the possible and the achievable.

The president was already committed to a trip to four countries. But this Tuesday afternoon in the Government they told Clarion that only one meeting and lunch in Paris with the president, Emmanuel Macron, was confirmed for Wednesday the 12th. In France, a meeting with businessmen is also being set up.

On Thursday the 13th, at 10 in the morning, the President has an audience with Pope Francis, a lunch with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and a subsequent meeting with Prime Minister Mario Draghi, whom he has not yet met.

That same Thursday at the Vatican there would also be a meeting with the Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin.

In Casa Rosada they would have limited Fernández’s tour initially planned for Monday, May 10 to 15, with Spain and Portugal and Germany included. This Tuesday both destinations had been removed, not without problems.

Angela Merkel reported that it is not available in person in a pandemic.

But at this time the embassies of Spain and Portugal claimed to the Argentine Foreign Ministry that once hearings were requested with Pedro Sánchez and Antonio Costa, that section of the trip also took place, in which Alberto F wants to request investments and support for the negotiations with the IMF.

On the other hand, the President of the Government of Spain wants to come to Argentina in June to visit Fernandez, who is his friend and whom he received twice between 2019 and 2020.

Until this Tuesday the entourage was hyper reduced. Foreign Minister Felipe Sola, Minister of Economy Martín Guzman, Presidential Spokesperson, Juan Pablo Biondi.

This Tuesday the government was discussing whether it is correct to remove the president from a trip at a time of the strong restrictions that prevail in Argentina, on a day where they also received the expected coup from the Supreme Court that endorsed the autonomy of the city of Buenos Aires , in the conflict over the presence of classes in CABA.

On the other hand, the same tour of Europe is intended to show a political and economic bloc that is in the middle of the earthquake due to Guzman’s failed attempt to request the resignation of Undersecretary of Energy Federico Basualdo.

The tension between the decision of the president and his Minister of Economy to throw him out but not being able to do so in the face of the resistance of Vice President Cristina Kirchner and La Cámpora added a new chapter on Tuesday.

In the president’s circle there was a lot of anger against Guzmán, first because of the costly and unsuccessful dismissal and later because they blamed the minister for a journalistic “operation” also in relation to the tour of Europe.

The sources consulted said that in order to show that Alberto F was taking him on a trip, he insisted on an open agenda.

Guzman actually made this trip to Europe a few weeks ago and met with the respective finance ministers, on a tour that even included a visit to Russia.