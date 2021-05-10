(Lisbon-Special Envoy) Lunch – fish and potatoes, with some local wine, served on a table set out with acrylic panels, by COVID – took longer than expected. Alberto Fernández had advanced the flight to Madrid for 2 in the afternoon from Lisbon, but the anecdotes about Peronism, tango and fado lengthened the after-dinner.

Felipe Solá, a tireless anecdote accountant, made imaginary notes in his workbook: “And what did you say about Peronism? Oh, yes?” Diners say that Antonio Costa, on one side of the table with his team, in front of the President and the rest of the delegation, laughed out loud. Outside, in the charming gardens of Sao Bento – where the prime minister works – at noon on Monday in Lisbon, the sun alternated with heavy and fleeting rains. Every so often, the peacock of the residence, did his show.

President Alberto Fernández arrives at the residence of the Argentine ambassador Ricardo Alfonsín in Madrid. Photo Cezaro Luca.

“And did the prime minister ask about Cristina Kirchner? Did they talk about her?” Clarion to the chancellor a couple of hours later, on the one-hour flight between Lisbon and Madrid. “No, those are Argentine problems”, the official would respond.

In a good mood, relaxed, Fernández found in his first 48 hours in Europe a breath of fresh air on a tour motivated by the economic agenda, with a focus on the renegotiation with the Monetary Fund, but it takes him out of domestic tensions for a week. Questioned indoors by some of his coalition partners, and criticized by the opposition of Together for Change.

It was summarized in a crude and relaxed way by a member of the entourage who was walking on Monday first thing in the morning at the bar of the five-star hotel in Lisbon, meters from the Tagus River, before the meeting with Costa, while custodians and protocol and ceremonial officials finalized details of the stopover in Madrid. “Instead of arguing with (Juan) Grabois, here we do it with (Emmanuel) Macron”, the official said, and slipped into the room.

In the presidential delegation, they recalled at this time one of the advice that Mauricio Macri tried to provide to his successor during the first and only transition meeting, before the former president leaves the Casa Rosada, and when the political dialogue was not yet on its way to a chimera. “Every ten days, you have to take a few days,” they say Macri told Fernández in the presidential office of Balcarce 50.

President Alberto Fernández arrives in Madrid on his tour of Europe. Photo Cezaro Luca.

12 hours away by plane with Buenos Aires, the head of state found in Europe the political calm that the country lost a long time ago due to the constant pulls on its leadership, motivated, many times, by Kirchnerism. In the official delegation they are not fans of comparisons. But Macri faced an identical situation: tours abroad helped him decompress his own internal tensions.

“Here it is better than in (Argentina). It only focuses on two issues”, explained this Monday an official who, like others, was also the focus of criticism within the government coalition.

Fernández, in fact, in his first hours of the official tour, had the luxury of placing Martín Guzmán at the center of the scene. Rubbled like never before in Buenos Aires by the failed resignation of the famous undersecretary Federico Basualdo, the Minister of Economy, accompanied in sun and shade by a handful of advisers, is in charge of a relevant role: finish watering the crop sown a few weeks ago with their European peers around the renegotiation with the Monetary Fund and the Paris Club.

Late on Monday, while the President and the rest of the officials were accommodated in the residence of Ambassador Ricardo Alfonsín -Fernández will see King Felipe VI and President Pedro Sánchez this Tuesday-, who prepared a welcome reception, circulated among the delegation an insistent version about a possible rearrangement in the activities for the final leg of the tour that could give the Government a cucarda off schedule. In the middle of Fernández’s visit to Pope Francis. And the seminar in which Guzmán plans to participate with Kristalina Georgieva and some of his leading colleagues in the international finance choir. Like the United States or Germany.

In the delegation no one talks about Cristina Kirchner. Of the inmates of the palace that corrode the presidential leadership. Or of the tensions in the Ministry of Economy, a chapter that the Government intends to bury and that, in any case, must be resolved upon return, after the weekend.

Alberto Fernandez with the Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa.

Only from the Monetary Fund. On the possibility of eliminating the surcharges due to the agreement signed with the agency, which this year represent about US $ 900 million. From the end of the month expiration with the Paris Club. And of Peronism, tango and the miscellaneous of each country. On Sunday night, at the residence of Ambassador Rodolfo Gil on the outskirts of Lisbon, for example, the tour of the first and The only president who had visited Portugal on an official visit until this weekend, in November 2001: Fernando de la Rúa.

That Sunday, in the middle of the afternoon, the head of state, the first and some of his trusted men, such as Julio Vitobello and Juan Pablo Biondi, cthey amined for a Semi-empty Commerce Square, in the vicinity of the hotel. During the 24 hours that the president was in Portugal, this country registered only one death from COVID.

Nobody recognized them. His head of communication and the Secretary General are two of the officials who accompany him daily in Olivos. Also in Europe. Sometimes, the harshest Kirchnerism tends to include the closest circle of the head of state on the list of criticisms. They are, in any case, the Argentine problems that await from the weekend in Buenos Aires.