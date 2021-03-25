After the officialization of Argentina’s departure from the Lima Group – which in fact is a political gesture of support for Nicolás Maduro – an old response from Alberto Fernández went viral on Twitter, leaving him in the antipodes of what today seems to hold about the president of Venezuela.

“Who defends the Maduro model? the slot machine let him swallow you instantly, “was the reply that Alberto Fernández wrote, who had not even dreamed of being Cristina Kirchner’s candidate.

The post is from March 29, 2019 and there were still almost two months before the current president returned to Kirchnerism, as a proposal from the current vice president.

That same day, Fernández had shared a note on his Twitter account, titled: “We need a change of model to avoid being Venezuela“.

A user retorted, citing that post: “Those who defend Maduro’s model say they need a change of model to avoid being Venezuela. You put them in the slot machine and they break it.” And there came the answer.

The until then informal advisor to Sergio Massa, answered him with his rhetorical question and the same acidity, a tone that in the networks was never foreign to him.

Alberto Fernández’s old tweets about Venezuela that went viral.

This Wednesday the Government decided to withdraw the country from the so-called Lima Group. Argentina had been one of its founding members under the administration of Mauricio Macri as a way to isolate Nicolás Maduro.

But since Alberto Fernández took office in December 2019, government he never signed his decisions and documents.

“As of today, the Argentine Republic formalized his retirement of the so-called Lima Group, considering that the actions that the Group has been promoting at the international level, seeking to isolate the Government of Venezuela and its representatives, they have led to nothing“, the official text begins.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro. Presidential press photo of Venezuela.

In the text with which it communicated the decision, the Foreign Ministry indicated that “The participation of a sector of the Venezuelan opposition as one more member of the Lima Group has led to the adoption of positions that our Government has not been able to and cannot accompany“.

Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Guyana, and Saint Lucia are the thirteen countries that still make up this Pan-American cooperation entity.

DS