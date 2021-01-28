President Alberto Fernández said on Thursday that “the pandemic demonstrated that there must be cooperation between the private and the public,” and considered that the coronavirus vaccine must be “a global good”, by exhibiting virtually at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“The coronavirus vaccine should be considered a global public good“, asked the Head of State when exposing at the international meeting that this year is held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Head of State raised this after recalling that his government “from the beginning” of the pandemic “began conversations with different laboratories” to acquire medication against Covid-19.

“The pandemic showed us, once again, that to deal with the great global challenges we must cooperate between public and private actors “, he remarked.

Alberto Fernández stressed that this “cooperation enabled the Argentine industry to intervene in a productive integration scheme, together with Mexico, in the production of the Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine for all of Latin America.”

“This will allow us to promote a vaccination campaign that first preserves the sectors most exposed to the risk of the pandemic,” he stressed.

Furthermore, he said that we live “a time in which all paradigms are put to the test” and he advocated paying attention to “the most vulnerable, the last,” which “is not a theory but a conviction” that his government has carried out since the beginning of the pandemic.

