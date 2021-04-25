When Florencio Randazzo came out of his silence, he said something that everyone knows within the ruling party but almost no one dares to say it out loud: “Kirchnerism is a family business”. He was referring to the system of power that Néstor imagined of a marriage that alternates in the Presidency until the turn of Máximo in 2023.

Kirchner’s death caused Cristina to revise the mechanism that would guarantee that power would remain in the same hands. Prevented by the Constitution, she aspired to be substituted by Amado Boudou in the Casa Rosada, until she was in legal condition to return. An unforeseen event occurred, or not so much knowing the file of the chosen one. Boudou got bogged down in corruption and stayed with Ciccone. Cristina got her hands on Scioli and put Zannini as commissioner. The plan did not work because Macri won.

Except for Scioli, Cristina always leaned towards characters without their own power to pave the way for that “family business”. He put Axel Kicillof in the strategic province of Buenos Aires, where his decisive electoral base is based, and he agreed with Alberto Fernández, also without his own support, the experience that is currently being developed. With Alberto I was waiting – and still waiting – a solution to your judicial hardships But, they say, that the President soon realized that this objective is too difficult in a meeting that he would have had with four of the five judges of the Court, shortly after taking office in 2019, according to a source who says he knows the secret.

Low, Cristina ever blamed Randazzo of having promoted or being behind the dissemination of Boudou’s negotiation with Ciccone, which frustrated that initial plan, in the midst of the dispute with the former Minister of the Interior who refused to comply with a political order from Cristina.

His political reappearance now in the Province has set off some alarms in the ruling party. The percentage that Randazzo can gather in the November legislative elections can be decisive. Cristina has lost more than cattle in Buenos Aires territory. Let’s remember: 2009, De Narváez defeated her; In 2013, Massa ruined his eternal reelection project; 2015, Vidal stole the governorship; In 2017, Esteban Bullrich prevailed and the current vice president entered through the minority.

The electoral numbers are very finite (a head of La Cámpora estimates that the ruling party can win by three points) and any loss will come out of the pocket of Peronism. It is what, they say, Randazzo is betting, that he is dialoguing with a wide range, including Rodríguez Larreta.

The head of government, suddenly, finds himself in a central position, favored by the mistakes of his enemies, which also gave him an unthinkable banner, education, in a district in which his opponents had always used it to disqualify the local administration. Namely, They put it in a place that will be quite difficult to move even for Macri. With the addition that if María Eugenia Vidal comes to the district, as planned, that internal alliance will be strengthened.

Pressed by the pandemic and by the open pressures of Cristina through Kicillof, which are having an impact on Martín Guzmán and his margin of action, the government has not been right and the successive mistakes that will have a cost in the distant elections are very noticeable and that, some, even question.