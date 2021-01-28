President Alberto Fernández took advantage of his presentation at the Davos Economic Forum on Thursday to ratify the position with which his government is conducting negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF): “There is no more room for irresponsible adjustments.”

“There is no more room for irresponsible adjustments, impossible to comply with, which damage the credibility of both us and those who grant unrealistic assistance,” said the Head of State.

Thus, President Fernández renewed his conditions to manage a new program with which he seeks to refinance the debt of around 44,000 million dollars with the multilateral credit organization.

“Dialogue with the IMF is underway and has been, up to now, very constructive,” said the president, referring to the efforts made by the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, with the representatives of the IMF.

During his presentation, the President also assured that the Argentine economy registers a “recovery that is being faster than we thought just a few months ago.”

“Our industrial sector has been making a remarkable recovery: last November the economy had reached 87% of the production lost due to the pandemic. In the industry we already registered 4,500 jobs that did not exist before the pandemic and we have been 5 months in a row recovery of industrial employment “, he detailed.

In addition, Fernández announced the creation of an Economic and Social Development Council to “consolidate foreseeable directions in the long and medium term” that reflect the “commitment to investment and work” of his Government.

The Davos Forum brings together more than 1,500 business, government and civil society leaders from more than 70 countries.

AFG