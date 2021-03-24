President Alberto Fernández published this Wednesday a message for the Day of Remembrance, commemorating the 45th anniversary of the Coup d’état of March 24, 1976, in which he claimed “punishment for those who caused such harm” to the country.

“45 years ago, State terrorism took hold of Argentina. I honor the victims in my memory. I embrace with love and respect the mothers, grandmothers, children and relatives who lost their loved ones in the tragedy,” the president said.

His words accompany a video of the Plaza de Mayo at night, with a montage that alludes to the emblematic rounds of the Mothers who claimed for the appearance of their children.

45 years ago state terrorism took hold of Argentina.

I honor the victims in my memory.

I embrace with love and respect the mothers, grandmothers, children and relatives who lost their loved ones in the tragedy.

I ask for punishment for those who caused such damage.#Never more pic.twitter.com/e3ZJDJr8vU – Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) March 24, 2021

Through 16 large photographs and a light montage on the 32 white handkerchiefs that carve the tiles of Plaza de Mayo around its Pyramid, the installation “Always are” illustrated some of the most emblematic landmarks of the struggle carried out by the Mothers and Grandmothers in their marches and rounds on Thursdays.

As part of the exhibition, the feet of the Mothers and Grandmothers circulating in the Plaza were represented by the luminous figure of 8 additional white handkerchiefs that turned on the tiles last night.

It is the second day of the Memory during the presidency of Fernández and again due to the coronavirus pandemic there will be no mobilizations. For this reason, the Government’s act took place on Tuesday and was led by the president when he presented awards to the Mothers and Grandmothers.

President Alberto Fernandez presented the Juana Azurduy awards to Mothers and Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo. Photo: Maxi Failla.

At the Casa Rosada Bicentennial Museum, the president presented the Juana Azurduy awards to Estela de Carlotto (Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo), Taty Almeida (Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo Founder Line) and Lita Boitano (Relatives of the disappeared and detained for reasons policies).

In that act, in which he was also accompanied by the Secretary of Human Rights, Horacio Pietragalla, Fernández emphasized over and over again the need to “keep the memory alive and be clear about what happened“because, as he said, in” each attitude where death is glorified the wound of an Argentina that many of us suffered is reopened. “

“There was a time when society was afraid to face that reality and did not know how to face it. There was a relentless campaign in the media that (in the de facto government) they were persecuting terrorists and subversives and behind that they took the lives of thousands and thousands of innocents. In that terrified society a group of mothers appeared one day and began to ask the genocidal where their children were, “said Fernández.

He added that both the Mothers and the Grandmothers “they had the courage that the rest of society did not have and for that alone they are immense, because they were encouraged to do what the rest did not. “

JPE