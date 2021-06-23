Alberto Fernández’s lawyer, Gregorio Dalbón, confirmed through his social networks that, together with Ignacio Copani, he will initiate legal actions against Jorge Lanata, who harshly criticized the Argentine musician for the song he composed about the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer.

“We are going to gladly defend the honor of Ignacio Copani. Jorge Lanata’s speech should not be naturalized. For this reason we turn to the courts. Defame is no longer free in Argentina. Let’s end the hate that only generates violence, “he wrote on his official Twitter account.

The publication, in which Dalbón and Copani are seen bumping their fists In one office, it reached more than 2,400 likes and 700 retweets, plus 150 comments.

Last Sunday, at the end of Periodismo para Todos (PPT), Lanata had been lapidary against the artist: “Can you be so stupid?”.

“It is not necessary to say almost nothing, just by seeing what they are going to see the argument is given,” said the journalist, and finished: “The jerk of the week is Ignacio Copani”.

For his part, Copani defended himself this Tuesday in dialogue with FM La Patriada: “Threats are intolerable, because they are a trigger to generate violence among their blinded followers. Also, trolls flood the workspaces. “

“I don’t want it to happen as something natural, because they were already coming on the La Nación channel insulting me. I’m going to report it and hopefully it serves as an example for everything that we constantly swallow, “he anticipated.

Finally, he explained that he hired Dalbón because his lawyer “he wants to go to strip it (to Lanata), and that’s not the way. ”

Dalbón, the defender of moral K

Gregorio Dalbón is not only Cristina Kirchner’s lawyer, but he was also the one chosen by President Alberto Fernández to denounce Patricia Bullrich for accusing the Government of requesting bribes to close the negotiation with Pfizer.

“It is not the intention of the Council President, but it is the justice that resolves the serious defamation that the required Bullrich, without evidence and denied by Pfizer, has journalistically manifested “, said the lawyer to Clarion, after the mediation without agreement between Fernández and the former Minister of Security during the government of Mauricio Macri.

Likewise, Dalbón also agreed with the president to file a complaint against the representative of the Civic Coalition Elisa Carrió for having accused the President of poisoning people, in relation to the application of the Sputnik-V vaccine.

As he explained, the lawsuit is also directed at legislators. Mónica Frase, Mariana Stilman and Juan Manuel López, who, along with Lilita, denounced in December 2020 the president and the former Minister of Health, Ginés González García, for “an attack on public health, defrauding the State and non-compliance with the duties of a public official”, assuring that they wanted to “ poisoning ”the population with the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus.

“We are going to file a formal lawsuit against Carrió and the other three complainants who said that the president was poisoning the people, because is the same as saying that he killed them“Dalbón assured in dialogue with Somos Radio, on AM 530.

And he warned: “Alberto cannot be told that he is a bribable man or a murderer. This kind of thing is over in Argentina. From now on, whoever says this kind of thing without proof, insulting, vto pay its consequences in Justice “.

Finally, Dalbón also has Juan Grabois as a client, who will sue Jorge Lanata for “damages”, after the journalist assured in PPT that the Ministry of Social Development had bought potatoes from the cooperative Unión de Productores Familiares -which belongs to the Rural MTE- with values ​​5 times more expensive than those obtained in the Central Market.

“With Dr. Gregorio Dalbón we are convinced that already not let one more infamy pass. Reason assists us and we have nothing to hide. We respond to their fabricated lies with objective reality, “Grabois tweeted.

