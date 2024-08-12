Fabiola Yañez, former First Lady of Argentina, gave an interview to the Argentine portal Infobae this Sunday (11) where he spoke for the first time about the domestic violence he suffered from Alberto Fernández.

During the interview, Yañez commented on the lack of support she received when she was being subjected to abuse and aggression from Fernández, even from institutions of the Peronist government at the time, such as the Ministry of Women.

The former first lady said she asked for help from both the Ministry of Women and other political figures, but never received the necessary assistance.

Yañez also spoke about the photos that were released and lamented their circulation on the internet, saying that he does not know how they were leaked, since they were only being kept as evidence for the case against Fernández.

“[…] I would never have wanted a photo of me like that to come out. What woman wants to see herself on every television show and in the media in the world like that? I don’t understand how they filtered the chats,” she said.

The former first lady mentioned the various forms of violence she suffered. In addition to physical violence, she said she was a victim of “psychological terrorism” by Fernández, who kept threatening to commit suicide.

Yañez also said that the work environment as first lady and life in the official residence of the Argentine presidency were marked by excessive control and emotional abuse, as well as infidelities on the part of Fernández, which were exposed through his phone.

In the interview, Yañez, who is living in Madrid, Spain, said she still fears for her safety and that her car was recently fitted with inhibitors so it wouldn’t start. “I have to protect myself, I’m scared,” she said.

“[…] They put inhibitors so I couldn’t leave the house. Inhibitors that made the car turn off,” he said, adding that “the justice system will have to investigate because I don’t know why this happened.”

Fernández, who denies the assault, said on Sunday that the bruises on his ex-wife’s arm and face were the result of cosmetic procedures to remove wrinkles. The leftist is currently banned from approaching Yañez and is also banned from leaving Argentina.