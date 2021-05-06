President Alberto Fernández participated this Thursday in a virtual way in an act called by the Economic Social Council (CES) and there he surprised by praising a former official of the Government of Mauricio Macri.

It is about Isela Constantini, the former president of Aerolineas Argentinas, whom the president described as “virtuous when it comes to handling something public. “

The praise of the Head of State comes amid escalating political tension and cross-criticism between the ruling party and the opposition.

The former president of Aerolineas Argentinas, Isela Constantini. Photo: Federico López Claro.

“It is good to know that Isela Constantini, who was someone virtuous when it came to handling something public, is helping us in this instance,” celebrated Fernández by listing the different leaders who accompany the CES led by the Secretary for Strategic Affairs, Gustavo Béliz.

The event took place at the Hotel de Inmigrantes, in Puerto Madero, and the president participated virtually from the Quinta de Olivos.

News in development.

JPE