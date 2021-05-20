President Alberto Fernández took advantage of his message on the national network to criticize Horacio Rodríguez Larreta once again for not having adopted the measures announced weeks ago by the national government, particularly school closings.

“There were decisions that we did not share, some that were judicially endorsed So what they weakened the forceful actions that we proposed to control the pandemic, “he questioned in a passage in his announcement recorded this Thursday.

“In the midst of so much noise, some messages may have generated confusion, which led to minimize what was happening. But that confusion must end and what is happening to us must be made clear, “the President remarked.

The president repeated on several occasions that this is the worst moment of the pandemic “with the highest number of contagions and deaths” and charged the City for resorting to the Supreme Court to maintain face-to-face classes.

“We prepare accurate records for each area of ​​the country. These indicators show us what should be imposed and that is the spirit of the DNU that we explained three weeks ago, “he insisted again on that settled dispute.

And continued: “A country cannot have 24 health strategies faced with such a serious situation. Unable to defragment pandemic management. Because what happens in each province or in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires it impacts, sooner or later, in the other zones of the country “.

Fernández, who announced a strict closure of activities and circulation from this Saturday to Sunday, May 30, repeated the idea of ​​having a single model of care: “There is a single pandemic that spreads over the entire territory that does not recognize limits or jurisdictions. We need a common national regulatory framework to stop the pandemic. “

Then he said that in these months some were seen “problems“to be” corrected. “There he stated that” in some places all the measures that we ordered were not fulfilled. In other places they were implemented late and in many other places controls were relaxed or they just didn’t exist“.

Before starting with the concrete announcement of the new restriction measures, the president once again charged against those who do not respect the rules and protocols.

“When there is no control there is a great injustice. A minority that fails to comply without consequences generates an increase in transmission. The measures do not matter if we face minorities who fail to comply,” he added.

AFG / DS