President Alberto Fernández starred in a blooper this Friday during the event led by his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, which served to announce the start of production of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus.

After the words of Putin and the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, from Moscow they invited the different leaders who participated in the event to watch a video in which they realized the laboratories that, around the world, are going to produce the Russian vaccine.

Fernández was following the video attentively and very relaxed when, without realizing that he had the microphone open, he made a comment about the photos in which Chinese and later Korean professionals were seen posing with fingers in V.

“Look, all colleagues in China“said the President before a photo in which those who work in a laboratory in that country greeted the camera with the traditional Peronist gesture.

Alberto Fernández and his counterpart from the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, officially announce the start of production of the Sputnik V vaccine in Argentina.

Moments later he repeated it when the photo was of a Korean laboratory: “In Korea it is also full of Peronists“, he ironized.

Putin ratified during the act the agreement that country reached through the Russian Fund for Direct Investment with several states, including Argentina, for the local production of Sputnik V.

In the country, the vaccine will be produced by the Richmond laboratory, which aims to develop about 500,000 doses per week.

Alberto Fernández thanked his Russian counterpart because “a very important number, the majority number, of vaccinated Argentines have achieved immunity thanks to the Sputnik V vaccine“.

“Argentina has been the first country in Latin America to approve the Sputnik V vaccine, and the second in the world. The truth is that we are very satisfied with the achievements we have achieved vaccinating our people with the vaccine from the Gamaleya Institute”, he pointed out.



The Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti and Marcelo Figueras, head of Laboratorios Richmond, presented the first production of the Sputnik V vaccine in the country.

It was the third communication between the leaders so far this year. The last time had been in April, when the Argentine head of state contracted Covid-19 despite being vaccinated with the two doses of the Russian vaccine. Authorities from the Argentine laboratory and the Russian Gamaleya Institute will participate in the videoconference.

On Thursday, the president of Laboratorios Richmond, Marcelo Figueiras, had specified that the current plant has the capacity to carry out the formulation and packaging of up to 500,000 doses of Sputnik V per week, although he clarified that production will be subject to the amount of the active principle shipped from Russia.

“If everything goes well, production begins next week; at this moment they are fermenting in Moscow the active principle of component 1 of the vaccine and as soon as they finish they send it here,” said Figueiras.

AFG