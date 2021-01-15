In the midst of the debate and the controversy over the return to classrooms in Buenos Aires schools, the adviser to President Alberto Fernández in Education said that “There is no point in starting classes in mid-February”, as ratified by the City Government.

Is about Adriana Puiggrós, who until last year was the vice minister of the educational portfolio but resigned due to differences with Nicolás Trotta.

Puiggrós considered that the start of classes should be once the teachers are vaccinated: “It makes no sense to start classes in mid-February as Larreta proposes, because what you can’t do is start and suspend and resume and suspend, because this disorganizes families and teachers as well. “

In statements to Radio Provincia, the former official and current presidential adviser, considered that “the issue of the pandemic is being used without any meaning, especially in the City of Buenos Aires, advancing classes and putting students and teachers in great danger. “

Summer schools in the City of Buenos Aires.

And he added: “What difference is there between starting classes on February 17, as Larreta suggests, and start 20 days later with vaccinated teachers? “.

After highlighting the importance of returning to face-to-face classes, he insisted that “you don’t have to rush” while progressing with the vaccination plan.

“At some point you have to go back. Presence is the axis of the educational process. When? That has to be answered by the health authorities. I think do not rush, progress is being made in vaccination: it is necessary to wait until all the teachers are vaccinated, “he remarked.

This Friday, Buenos Aires government officials ratified the teaching unions that the school year with face-to-face classes will begin February 17.

It was during a meeting in which union representatives of the teachers also marked their opposite position due to the epidemiological situation due to the increase in cases of coronavirus.

Officials from the Buenos Aires government met with teachers’ unions.

Alejandra Bonato, Ctera union secretary, assured that there was no proposal from the Buenos Aires authorities and left a controversial phrase.

“We have schools with 1,000 teachers, for example the Raggio school. The level of circulation within a school It is so high that it could be compared to a clandestine party. In this case, they would be clandestine parties authorized by the Government, “he assured TN.

In the last hours, the debate about returning to classes in person has intensified. From the national government, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Santiago Cafiero, and the Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta, conditioned the presence in the classrooms to the epidemiological situation given the advance of coronavirus cases.

Shortly after, former president Mauricio Macri took aim at the Executive and demanded that they “open the schools.”

