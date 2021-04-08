President Alberto Fernández spoke after the announcement of the new restrictions to try to stop the increase in coronavirus infections in the midst of the second wave that worries the Government and charged against opponents who criticize it.

“You have to be a deep asshole or a very bad person to say that I do this to avoid STEP,” he said.

Regarding the announced measures, he pointed out: “The infections occur in transport and in social gatherings,” he said in dialogue with Radio Con Vos. And he asked people not to circulate with other people “exposing themselves” to contracting the virus.

In addition, he denied having discrepancies with the head of the City Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, regarding the night.

News in development.