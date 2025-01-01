I have always defended and will defend that people should dress by the feet, that is, that their decisions cannot change from white to black and vice versa as the wind blows or they feel like it. You have to be consistent with what you think and act according to principles. I think that up to this point we would all agree on the description of a person of order. However, I also like to think that any unpleasant situation is not solved solely through coercive means, that there are more ways of coexistence within the complexity of personal relationships. And even more so if we are dealing with the issue of a father and a son. Evidently, the Del Nido family doesn’t look too similar to anyone reading these lines. When you achieve power or notoriety, in the area of ​​life that each one wishes to explore, your life gradually moves away from the everyday, especially if you feed it from a certain degree of arrogance. From the paternalistic position that I have to see life in 2025, I cannot imagine for a measly second having a situation with my firstborn, also inheriting his father’s first name (thank God it was not fashionable in 2014 to call your children with modern names), of making life miserable for each other. I will remove the stones on the road from him until the age of both of them allows him to remove them from me. For this reason, every time I see the war between the two José María del Nido intensify, I get a certain knot in my stomach that mixes disbelief, boredom, shame… Nor do I think that it should be easy, from the other corner, to be a son of the former president of Sevilla. A person who is not at all used to finding himself in front of people who are capable of saying no to any idea he has. His period of maximum professional splendor has possibly passed and that human and erroneous inertia of clinging more to his memory than to his present continues. To think that he still has the energy to do what he did not have time to do in 11 years of office. To insist on governing Seville when the move to the side for a third way with less past and more resources will surely open the windows of a house with a rancid smell again. His son is exploring that path, not the third, but that of focusing on a change in the Seville championed by his youth, although sinning due to the impulses of age or of counselors who do not see beyond caressing the master’s skin while not I move my chair. It already happened to the father and now that servile model is copied with the powerful one with the son. Because those sins of youth, no matter how much you have been raised to only show strength, hiding any sign of weakness, end up causing you to close the problems with fire. In cutting off relations with Betis for having caused sporting harm to you, with all the situations 100 times more unpleasant that we have experienced in the city due to leaders with little insight. To now close the doors of the home of all Sevillistas to a former president and long-standing partner for an argument, as off-color as we want, with an adversary in a toga. He who claims the power to end everything through force is no longer legitimized. Rather, it is those who build bridges after saying what they think to their face. Being ruthless does not mean being equally ruthless. Firm and waisted. That is why it is so difficult to reach positions of maximum responsibility. You have to swallow your pride and champion a way of doing things that not everyone can. I can’t get rid of Del Nido Benavente’s phrase about the “hand” he gave his son when he needed it most. No Christmas story, no family toast for the new year. Sevilla is a united family. Its maximum leader and its maximum shareholder, unfortunately only for them, no.

#Christmas #story #toasts #year