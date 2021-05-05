President Alberto Fernández and Vice President Cristina Kirchner returned to show themselves together in public after several weeks, at a time when the government is suffering a strong internal crisis. However, despite what had been announced, the former president did not speak.

“Here we are those of us who are convinced of what to do in Argentina. There will be no cover of the newspapers or judicial sentence that allows us to do what we must do in favor of the Argentines. Take this photo. Record this photo, this is the photo of the unit, of those of us who want to put Argentina on its feet. Nobody is going to make us give in on that, “said the President during his speech.

The event, which took place in Ensenada, was an attempt by the Government to send a message of unity after the ruling of the Court in favor of the City of Buenos Aires and in the midst of the political tension within the Executive due to the frustrated departure of the Undersecretary of Electric Power that the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, could not specify.

Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner led the event in Ensenada. In the photo, with Verónica Magario, Sergio Massa and Jorge Ferraresi.

With a clear confrontational tone, the president once again criticized the Supreme Court’s decision, but also targeted the media and the opposition.

“Enough, let’s stop, they have already done a lot of damage. The rule of law needs an adequate institutional framework. I repeat: choose the candidate for president you want, but do not use sentences to favor them“Fernandez said at the end of his speech.

At his side, Cristina Kirchner nodded each of the criticisms and he accompanied with applause the vehement affirmations that also generated the approval of the officials who were in the act.

The vice president and Fernández shared center stage, also seconded by the Minister of Territorial Development and Habitat, Jorge Ferraresi; the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa; the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof, the vice veronica Magario and the local mayor, Mario Secco.

The photo of “the unit” that Fernández referred to in Ensenada. Photo: Presidency.

The head of state dedicated a good part of his speech to criticizing the judiciary. It is that, in addition to pointing against the ruling of the Court, it also criticized the attorney Eduardo Casal.

“With amazement I saw yesterday that a prosecutor said that it has not been proven how much it complicates the circulation, and while he says that he is locked in his house and digitally signs. Because the courts are closed because they do not let work in the courts because the circulation infects,” he launched .

The President also took the opportunity, as in his last speeches, to criticize the opposition and again pointed out against María Eugenia Vidal: “We have come to put a country on its feet. Now I am in a province where a female governor boasted of not opening hospitals and boasted of ending the rise of universities because the poor don’t come, and they closed schools, “he said.

What’s more, questioned Mauricio Macri, whom, like during an act weeks ago in Avellaneda, he accused of “hating so much” Cristina Kirchner as to avoid finishing the houses that had begun to be built during her government.

“The hatred was so enormous that they preferred to leave the Argentines without houses before they remember a president who took care of the Argentines. Hatred leads to such inequities, and the truth is that I do not worry or ask who made them, I know I have to finish them, “he questioned.

The President closed his speech with a praise for Cristina Kirchner and a new criticism of the Judiciary and the media: “Cristina (in her government) got tired of expanding rights and I try to continue with that logic. All of us today have a topic before that nothing and is that the pandemic causes us the least possible pain. Nothing is going to make us change our mind, neither the ruling of a court nor the cover of any newspaper. Write as you please, and if you are going to fail as you are failing, I want to tell you that you are only failing, “he warned.

The event in the town governed by the Kirchnerist Mario Secco also served to launch the Reconstruir Program, aimed at completing the construction of 55,000 homes. The host surprised during his opening speech by using the same phrase against the opposition that Leopoldo Galtieri launched in Plaza de Mayo before the Malvinas War.

Followers of the former union chief of the UOCRA, Juan Pablo “Pata” Medina, in Ensenada. Photo: Mauricio Nievas.

The event was also the scene for the public reappearance of the former head of the UOCRA of La Plata, Juan Pablo “Pata” Medina, recently released in the case in which he is being investigated for the crimes of illicit association and money laundering.

The trade unionist arrived at the place accompanied by many followers who chanted “if this is not the UOCRA, the UOCRA where it is”, but they did not let him enter.

Kicillof and his harsh criticism of Justice

The Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof, affirmed this Wednesday that the “judicial persecution” that seems to be “a battery of questions destined to annoy, persecute or punish political leaders”, actually seeks “judicialize the political decisions of a government”.

Referring to the future dollar cause, from which he was dismissed, he highlighted: “The objective was not to show that any of us had done something inappropriate, outside of the regulations. The purpose was that through the power of Justice, of a part of the Judicial Power, meddle in political decisions. Judicialize, not politics, the political decisions of a government ”.

“At that time in the electoral context (late 2015), they wanted to force an immense devaluation of the currency. They wanted to devalue at all costs, because to devalue was to enrich some and impoverish a large majority. In addition, it was to force an electoral result because the devaluation generated instability, the problems that we all know ”, he emphasized.

Along these lines, the Buenos Aires president fired: “The objective was not to seize us, point us out, persecute us. The objective was economic and politicalIt was to influence government policy through the Judiciary ”.

Kicillof stressed that the world is “in the midst of an unprecedented international crisis” as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and stressed that President Alberto Fernández “makes the decisions he has to make” while the opposition “goes to Justice and they try to stop the sanitary measures of care “.

“Neither with the Justice, nor with the media nor by persecuting us, they are going to make us take care of the health of Argentines. Forget that this way they are going to cause a health calamity like the one that some want ”, he sentenced.

A renewed photo

The photo that the Government decided to send from Ensenada had been seen for the last time last December, and the scene had been close, in the Ciudad de La Plata stadium.

On that occasion, Kicillof summoned all the heads of the Frente de Todos, one year after his inauguration. That time, in addition, Cristina Kirchner marked the field on economic matters, saying that wages and prices should be aligned, and determined an economic course that determined the now-observed Minister Martín Guzmán.

In addition, it was the afternoon in which the vice president sent a message to the Cabinet when talking about “officials who do not work.”

The act serves as a show of unity in the face of what is described in the ruling party as “an onslaught of the Judiciary“But also, after the crisis that was generated in the Economy by the truncated dismissal of the undersecretary of Electric Energy, Federico Basualdo, who failed to displace Guzmán from his ministry, in the midst of the discussion about the electricity tariff increases.

AFG