The news of the contagion that Alberto Fernández has coronavirus, known on Friday night, forced the Casa Rosada to suspend the face-to-face meeting that the President had planned for this Saturday morning with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. The meeting is on hold. If done, it would be by telephone, as long as the evolution of Fernández’s clinical picture allows it.

From the Buenos Aires government they told Clarion that the meeting had been suspended “at the request of the Presidency, yesterday [por el viernes] prior to the departure of the President’s tweet due to covid. “While the Executive told this newspaper that the meeting could occur through a call.

The coordination of measures in the face of the second wave of covid-19 infections is an issue that has both the President and Rodríguez Larreta in suspense, especially since Wednesday, when they were registered 16 thousand new cases of the disease nationwide.

Beyond speculation and the request of the province of Buenos Aires to close activities, the Buenos Aires government announced that they did not see necessary that will be applied new restrictions to existing ones.

“In the City we are not taking any new restriction measures. There are some that still restrict some activities and others that through the protocols have some limitations,” said Buenos Aires Chief of Staff, Felipe Miguel.

“At this time, we are not seeing that it is necessary to make an additional decision. Not today“, confirmed the official in dialogue with radio Rivadavia.

Although he explained that 20 days ago there were an average of 600 cases a day in the City and that now that figure doubled, Miguel clarified that the evolution of infections is not the only indicator that is taken into account. And he exemplified: “We still do not see a significant increase in [la ocupación de] intensive care or hospital beds in general. “

Felipe Miguel also recalled the importance of the increase in testing at Easter. In that sense, he explained: “We had 4,500 in La Rural, we opened Costa Salguero and we triple it upon reaching 11,500 “.

In any case, he stressed the importance of distancing, asked to re-aware and that those who relaxed care, come back “to focus”.

The Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA) is the epicenter of the second wave. In the Casa Rosada they observe that there has been an increase in the use of buses, trains and subways in recent weeks. And they point to discourage gathering of people indoors as the main measure to reduce infections. The Buenos Aires administration, however, ruled out intensifying the restrictions in this regard.

Rodríguez Larreta will ask Alberto Fernández to reinforce vaccination in Buenos Aires territory. “We are going to highlight the importance of guarantee the flow of doses to the City, given that we have installed capacity to advance at a sustained rate in those over 70 years of age, and then in those over 60 ″, indicated from the Buenos Aires government.

The Province has already come out to talk about new restrictions. The Chief of Cabinet, Carlos Bianco, assured that the Buenos Aires government “is already technically working on phase 3” for some municipalities.

In the same vein, the Buenos Aires Deputy Minister of Health, Nicolás Kreplak, said on Friday, who warned with a video on his Twitter account that the region is going to a “total closure” following the guidelines of the measures taken by other Latin American countries and Europe.

In the three administrations there is a conviction of the need to advance first with measures that do not affect economic activity.

