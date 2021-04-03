Alberto Fernández was about to finish a quiet birthday.

Sixty-two.

There were almost no guests at the Quinta de Olivos. His partner, Fabiola Yáñez, gave him a Salvatore Ferragamo tie that he now hopes to release soon.

He had lunch with his son Estanislao.

During the afternoon he played the guitar. Only. Unreleased tracks by his friend and idol, Lito Nebbia, with whom he was on Sunday, March 28, at a friend’s house in a country house listening to him, playing a duet, while at the same time recording unreleased tracks by the other guitarist, reality is the actually, the more talented of the two.

On the lonely afternoon at the Presidents’ house on Good Friday, Fernández played only doing “covers” that Nebbia never included in any of his albums but that he treasures.

Vice President Cristina Fernández called him to wish him congratulations. He also spoke with other leaders.

He spent time and worked with his right hand and administrative and political custodian, the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello.

He spoke with who may have been his only guest to the birthday party who is active in politics, the mayor of Hurlingham, Juan Zabaleta. He fired him after eight at night.

He entered the chalet in Olivos. His head ached.

He took the fever. 37.3.

He called his personal physician, Ignacio Saavedra. He ordered him to take a Covid-19 antigen test to rule out the worst hypothesis of those surprise pains.

The control is similar to PCRs that are performed by taking samples from the nose. The physical tests are flooded in a chemical that in fifteen minutes shows the result. Positive.

“The whore who gave birth to him”, the President was surprised angrily.

Immediately the operation began to take care of the virus to the head of state who was vaccinated with the two doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.

I wanted to tell you that at the end of today, after presenting a fever record of 37.3 and a slight headache, I performed an antigen test which was positive. – Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) April 3, 2021

“I can’t believe it, how I take care of myself …”.

Once any urgency or seriousness had been ruled out, Vitobello then called the officials who were with Fernández in the last 48 hours. They should isolate.

At ten minutes to eleven o’clock at night the Secretary General of the Presidency called the Buenos Aires Headquarters to notify that suspended the morning meeting next that Fernández was going to have with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Diego Santilli.

“It’s for a personal issue,” he explained briefly. “Did something happen to him?” “Nothing serious”.

After a while, Fernández himself released on his Twitter account that he had tested positive for Covid-19 in an antigen test. The government went into shock but the President explained to his officials that he felt good.

A day later, on Saturday afternoon, Fernández spoke with Clarín: “That I was infected is further proof of how dangerous this virus is. I take great care of myself and the control over me is remarkable. If it weren’t because I’m vaccinated, I’d be having a hard time … We all have to take care of ourselves, ”he repeated several times.

“My doctor just ran tests on me. I’m saturating well with oxygenI thank everyone for their concern and messages of affection ”.

After the shock and anger, Fernández waited for the test of his partner Yañez and was relieved by the negative result.

“I try to find out with the people I saw in the last week that it was infected to try to find out how I could get sick and I can’t find anyone.”

Fernández said that he was beginning to get used to the experience of isolation in the Presidents’ house. “They told me I could go for a walk, ride a bike …”.

The isolated officials are the presidential spokesman, Juan Pablo Biondi; the Secretary General Vitobello; Foreign Minister Felipe Solá; and the Secretary of Malvinas Argentinas of the Foreign Ministry, Daniel Filmus.

Biondi and Vitobello spend several hours a day with the President.

On April 1, Solá and Filmus were with Fernández in a meeting in which measures were announced for ex-combatants of the 1982 war and also the claim of sovereignty of Argentina over that overseas territory was once again settled.

Biondi tested negative for Covid-19 in a first PCR where his health was evaluated but he must continue his confinement. Zabaleta isolated himself and will wait a few days to analyze his health. Neither Filmus nor Solá tested positive for coronavirus, at least until the close of this edition.

Strictly speaking, there would be some clue as to how the President could contract Covid-19.

Although it is only a possibility and he continues to investigate how he could be infected.

Clarín could know that about ten days ago isolated about half of the staff who works maintaining various service tasks of the Quinta de Olivos.

The partner of a kitchen worker at the residence hall had caught the virus.

Was it in his own temporary home as the head of Estafo that Fernández contracted the disease?

“I do not know i do not know”, the President is still surprised.

“I ask society to take care of itself. We can live a very complicated situation ”.

After noon on Saturday, Fernández no longer felt symptoms and had decided to reactivate the meeting that the Porteña Headquarters would have to analyze the acceleration of the Covid-19 cases.

Could the spread of the plague despite being vaccinated with two doses of Sputnik V cast doubt on the effectiveness of the vaccine?

President don’t think that happens. From the Casa Rosada it was reported that 0.2 percent of those vaccinated were infected with Covid-19.

Clarion reconstructed based on the dialogue with Fernández that Vice President Cristina Fernández had telephoned the President to greet him on his birthday, contacted him again when he learned that he had become ill, and called him again on Saturday morning to find out how he was feeling .

Alberto Fernández and Dylan in Olivos.

One of those isolated by the presidential contagion is the son of the vice, Máximo Kirchner, head of the block of Deputies K.

They had lunch the Thursday before Fernández had a headache and a fever.

The government coalition continues to evaluate the negotiation to agree with the IMF.

Fernández will now spend several days confined in the Quinta de Olivos, along with his guitar, the telephone, books, television and his two dogs, Dylan and his first-born, Prócer. Those dogs are the privileged witnesses of the true secrets of national power.

There are eighteen presidents around the world who have already been infected with Covid-19.

Alberto Fernández is the only one who contracted the virus after being vaccinated.

His presidency continues to be marked by unique singularities. Even for a country as particular as Argentina.