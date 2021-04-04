The Minister of Health of the city of Buenos Aires, Fernán Quirós, relativized the doubts generated about the effectiveness of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, after President Alberto Fernández tested positive for coronavirus, despite having received both doses and being immunized .

“There is no news (in the medical situation) of the president, “Quirós warned, to later express his desire that the president” recover quickly and have a clinical situation that is as bearable as possible. “

In statements made on the program La Noche de Mirtha Legrand, hosted by Juana Viale and broadcast by El Trece, the Buenos Aires official remarked that “There is no relationship to be made between the fact that a person is vaccinated and has had the disease and that the vaccination strategy has to be changed”.

“The strategy is appropriate, it avoids serious and fatal disease and that is what we are looking for,” said the Minister of Health.

In this context, and based on the case of President Fernández, Quirós pointed out that the national government’s strategy aims at “mitigating risk or avoiding harm. For this reason, risk groups are vaccinated and herd immunity or avoidance is not attempted. the wave, “he added.

In this regard, the official remarked that “What is intended is that people do not have a serious illness and do not require intensive therapy”.

Also, Quirós insisted that “in this strategy, the vaccine is to prevent serious or fatal disease, not to avoid getting sick.” It was in this section of his participation that the official specified that “With all vaccines it is not clear if they still prevent the disease”.

President Alberto Fernández announced through his Twitter account that an antigen test was carried out that was positive for coronavirus and was isolated in Quinta de Olivos as part of the protocol established for these cases.

The president presented a picture of fever, with 37.3 degrees, and a slight headache. “Although we are awaiting confirmation through the PCR test, I am already isolated, complying with the current protocol and following the instructions of my personal doctor,” he transmitted on his social networks.