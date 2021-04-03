The Gamaleya Center for Microbiology and Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health of Russia, creator of the Sputnik V anticovid vaccine, conveyed this Saturday its wish for a speedy recovery to the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, who was vaccinated with this drug and that a rapid test gave him positive.

“We are saddened to hear this. Sputnik V is 91.6% effective against infections and 100% effective against severe cases. If the infection is confirmed, the vaccination guarantees a quick recovery without serious symptoms “the Center wrote on its Twitter account.

In the message, the agency transmitted: “We wish him a speedy recovery!” in response to Fernández’s announcement about his possible contagion, according to the EFE agency.

Fernández, who turned 62 this Friday and had already been vaccinated against Covid-19 with the two doses, confirmed that he tested positive in an antigen test, and is waiting to receive the result of the PCR test.

“I wanted to tell you that at the end of today, after presenting a fever record of 37.3 and a slight headache, I performed an antigen test whose result was positive,” the president reported on his Twitter account.

“Although we are awaiting confirmation through the PCR test, already I am isolated, complying with the current protocol and following the instructions of my personal doctor“, remarked Fernández, who on January 21 received the first dose of the Sputnik-V vaccine and on February 11 was inoculated with the second.

Although studies show a high effectiveness of the Russian drug, the first to be registered worldwide, in Russia itself there have been cases of infections in inoculated people.

According to sources from the Moscow mayor’s office reported last Wednesday, 0.1% of people who were vaccinated against the coronavirus in the Russian capital, that is, about 1,000 citizens, contracted the virus.