President Alberto Fernández tested positive for the coronavirus in an antigen test that was performed after developing a fever and mild headaches. This was confirmed by the president himself minutes after midnight this Saturday on his Twitter account.

After knowing the news, officials and political leaders of Kirchnerism and Peronism turned to social networks to express their support at this time.

“I hug you dear friend President. Speedy recovery. To continue taking care of us, ”wrote his defense minister, Agustín Rossi. A lot of strength.

“I wish you a good recovery. It is very important that we continue to support the care, ”added the mayor of Lomas de Zamora, Martín Insaurralde, who also suffered from the disease and was even hospitalized for several days.

Representatives of the National Congress also spoke. “Force. The Argentine people wish you a speedy recovery! ”Said Leandro Groso, deputy of the Frente de Todos.

