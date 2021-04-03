Due to the meeting he held last Thursday with Alberto Fernández, who announced that a covid-19 antigen test had given him positive, Máximo Kirchner must remain isolated.

This was announced by strong close to the legislator to the Télam news agency. According to the protocol of the Ministry of Health of the Nation, close contact is considered to “any person who has remained at a distance less than 2 meters of a confirmed case while the case was symptomatic, or within 48 hours prior to symptom onset, for at least 15 minutes. “

Consequently, the head of the Frente de Todos bloc in the Chamber of Deputies will remain at home as a precaution. It will not be the first time that Máximo isolates himself for having been in contact with people who were diagnosed with covid-19.

At the end of January, he shared a meeting with the Minister of Community Development of the province of Buenos Aires, Andrés Larroque, a few days before the Buenos Aires official announced that he had swabbed with a positive result.

This led to the head of the FdT bench and new head of the Buenos Aires PJ initiating the corresponding isolation, which kept him away from Congress for a few days.

Just started this Saturday Maximum I send you “forces” to Alberto, who announced the result of his test through his official Twitter account. According to the head of state, he registered a temperature of 37.3 ° and a slight headache. Anyway, Fernández clarified that he is in good spirits and “physically well.”

The president, who turned 62 this Friday, said that although he is awaiting confirmation through a PCR test, he is already isolated, complying with the current protocol and following the instructions of your personal physician.

The President had been the first President of Latin America to receive a vaccine against the coronavirus. The first dose of Sputnik V, produced by the Russian laboratory Gamaleya, was received on January 21.

Presidential sources revealed to Clarín that Fernández already received the second dose. It was applied three weeks after being inoculated for the first time.

Alberto received the first dose of the Russian coronavirus vaccine on January 21. Photo Twitter.

Due to the positive of the president, the meeting scheduled for this Saturday with the head of Government of the City of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta to define strategies before the full entry into the second wave of COVID-19 infections will be held virtually.

The other close contacts

In addition to Máximo Kirchner, other government officials were in contact with Alberto Fernández during the last hours, which is why they are also considered close.

Foreign Minister Felipe Solá and the Secretary for Malvinas, Antarctica and the South Atlantic of the Foreign Ministry, Daniel Filmus, would be two of the last officials who maintained contact with the head of state.

It is estimated that the first lady Fabiola Yáñez was also isolated as one of the President’s close contacts. To the list of the isolated could also be added the mayor of Hurlingham, Juan Zabaleta, and the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello.

LGP