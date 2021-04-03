President Alberto Fernández announced at dawn this Saturday that an antigen test for coronavirus gave him a positive result, which was carried out after presenting a fever of 37.3 and a slight headache.

The president explained in his official Twitter account that he is awaiting confirmation through the PCR test and said that he is already “isolated, complying with the current protocol and following the instructions” of his personal doctor.

What is the president’s antigen test about?

This test, capable of detecting particles coronavirus, it is also done through a nasopharyngeal swab. And it is indicated to confirm the disease in patients who already have symptoms. The recommendation is to do it within seven days of the onset of these symptoms.

In asymptomatic people it is also possible to perform it, but here the results must be taken with forceps because this test is less reliable than the PCR when the person is in the earliest stage of the disease, still incubating it.

The coronavirus antigen test has a much lower cost than a PCR test. Photo DPA.

At the Rossi Center they explain that, if the sensitivity of the antigen test is 80-90% in patients with symptoms, in asymptomatic is reduced to 50-60%. Therefore, if it tests positive, a possible infection is inferred. But if it is negative, that does not allow to rule out the disease and a PCR is recommended.

However, as the main advantages, the antigen test is quite less expensive than PCR and gives results almost instantly, in 30 to 60 minutes. For this reason, it has been very requested.

“They are cheaper and faster to do. In a person who has symptoms, it has the same value as CRP. If I am in close contact and I have symptoms, I can take the antigen test,” exemplified Ivalo, who is a member of the Argentine Society of Infectology (SADI).

The cost? By private means, an antigen test is being charged between $ 4,000 and $ 5,200. And in this case it is also possible to find discounts for patients of some prepaid and entire families.

“The advantage of these tests is that they do not require any special equipment, both for the processing of the samples and for the evaluation and reading of their results,” they explained in an official statement from the Ministry of Health of the Nation when this type of test began to be used in Argentina, at the end of September 2020.

And they added: “They are ideal to be used in Point of Attention approaches for the systematic and simultaneous evaluation of a large number of individuals, allowing greater speed in testing.”